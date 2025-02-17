Principal Shenora Staten-Jordan Explains How Her High School Promotes Practical Training for Students

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Milwaukee Messmer Principal Shenora Staten Jordan and four accomplished seniors

On a cold February morning, I visited Milwaukee Messmer High School to talk with Principal Shenora Staten-Jordan. I arrived when students were changing classes. They wore tan pants under sweatshirts featuring the Messmer logo. They were noiseless. Almost all students are Black and reside in the inner city. I was captivated by the comfortable quiet in the old building on Seventh and Capital Drive.

At a conference table in her office, I sat with Staten-Jordan and talked about her latest educational programs. There are many, and all are innovative. If students and parents could design their ideal school principal, it would be 41-year-old Shenora Staten-Jordan. Somewhere along her educational career journey, she acquired zeal and added a modicum of charisma. With a long career in education, she knows high school kids. She has earned two master’s degrees, one in Educational Leadership, the other in Special Education. Her disposition features a heart as big as a church

“I’m a Milwaukee native,” she told me. “I grew up initially in McKinley Gardens, low-income housing on the north side near 24th and Vliet, and my family later purchased a home in Sherman Park in the late ‘80s.”

I thought back to what Staten-Jordan told me last time I visited Messmer High School. “We have high expectations of our students: you will wear a uniform, be on time, attend class, and behave in a civil manner. In other words, I have high expectations for my teachers, students, and for the parents. We all have to share responsibilities for the betterment of our kids. We try to help students decide their career goal so that they pick the right college or career vocation. 92% of last year’s graduating class went on to college or into practical job training.”

You recently wrote this to me, “The classrooms and the halls of Messmer High School are a battleground field for our teachers and leaders to dismantle systemic barriers for our students and prepare them for life after Messmer through partnerships with community leaders.” Tell me more about partnerships with community leaders and how those benefits your students.

I feel there is educational value to bring in community and business leaders to share their talents and help benefit our students. Our teachers are the experts, and they teach English and math. But many successful outside leaders come into our school to teach a class or a workshop on vocations.”

You have a school wide program called “Good Trouble?” What is Good Trouble?

John Lewis, the great civil rights leader, once said, “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.” Good Trouble is our rally cry and mindset at Messmer High School. Good Trouble comprises three things. One, our students get access to rigorous and effective instruction. Two, we have high expectations. Three, every day they come to school, they understand that Messmer is aspirational, instructive and culturally responsive. It’s necessary to dismantle systemic barriers to support our students. That is Good Trouble.

Your WinterM program involves practical training in diverse fields like woodworking and cosmetology, all at no cost to your students. Describe that WinterM program?

WinterM takes place in January, what we call the mid-year semester. WinterM encompasses four things: One, if a student fails a class, they can take that class over again in mid-year to recover that credit. Two, there are required courses for ninth and tenth graders—like writing and grammar that also focuses on social justice. Also, our juniors and seniors take a required class on ACT test preparation for college applications. Three, we offer enrichment classes where our regular teachers teach students other skills the teachers do well outside the classroom, for instance, photography, crocheting, or journalism. Four, pre-certifications like welding, carpentry, CNA, phlebotomy, clothing design and other useful skills.

It seems like you are showing your students the reality of having a career aspiration because of their exposure to successful African American adults.

Yes, I am bringing in accomplished adults who are happy to help our students. These are some of the organizations and people who have volunteered:

I shared my vision with Aurora Health Care, and they loved the idea. They created a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) cohort of 12 of our students. They pick the kids up on Friday and take them to Aurora St Luke’s. Those students earn their CNA certification at no cost them. Versiti Blood Center hired four of our seniors, paid for their training, and gave them jobs as phlebotomist associates.

CDL (Commercial Drivers License) training. Anthony Staton has a commercial drivers education program. He trained three of our students.

Locksmithing. Lorenzo Williams is a locksmith, and he told me there are very few Black and Brown locksmiths. He taught four of our students, who earned certificates for locksmithing.

Hair braiding. Jaquita Vance, a parent of a Messmer student, has her own hair salon. She taught 30 students how to braid their own hair. A display of their work is in a glass case in a hallway downstairs.

Facial care. Nicky Merritt taught 30 students how to care for their faces, eyelash installation, and eyebrow care.

Theresa Langdon, who has 200 nail care clients, came here to teach about nail care and how to run a business.

Chuck Lee, a self-taught barber, who works as a manager at Gee’s Clippers, came here to teach a small group of boys and girls about barbering.

What about driver education? There are too many instances reckless driving in the city.

We had over 100 students in driver education this year, and I was the teacher.

Now that was one difficult job. What patience you must have.

I made it through (laughing). We partnered with Crash Course, the only Black owned Driver Education school in the city. One hundred thirteen students passed their permits and will now start behind the wheel training. This is all happening under the WinterM program.

I am also interested in profiling a few of your students who have succeeded as a result of Messmer programs and training. You sent me a list of names. Please comment on these two, Taveon and Da.

Taveon Thompson is majoring in business and focusing on accounting at UW Whitewater. Taveon is barbering for pocket money at UW Whitewater, and he has started an intramural football team. He has a full ride scholarship from the nonprofit All-in Milwaukee. Da is a welder who got his start during WinterM, and he graduated last year and now works as a welder.

And the large nonprofits are also helping you.

I partner with Executive Director Allison Wagner of All in Milwaukee who has provided some of our students college scholarships. The Greater Milwaukee Urban League comes into our school every two weeks to help students write scholarship applications. Every kid that signs up gets a free laptop computer.

What I like about your programs is that you are preparing your students to step out into the real world with practical skills to work, get a job, or go to college.

Yes, and I make sure my students have access to all of these opportunities and at no cost.

Supported by Governor Tony Evers, the school choice program allows students whose families meet certain income qualifications and are not assigned to the Milwaukee Public Schools or Racine Unified school districts the ability to attend a participating private or religious school of their choice, tuition free. Messmer is a qualifying school.

Yes, we get that same state financial assistance as the public schools do. As a proud MPS graduate of Rufus King High School. I’ve been willing to work alongside anyone from Milwaukee Public Schools. I taught in the MPS system for six years. We are all serving Milwaukee kids.

Principal Staten-Jordan gave me a tour of the carpentry class area, which had been installed after the old swimming pool had been removed. Then, she brought into her office where I met four seniors who have shown success through the WinterM program. I asked them about their stories.

Santiago: I’m going into the commercial drivers license group. Also, locksmithing, and I have training in welding. I plan to use all those skills to be a mechanic. I will be going to Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) next year.

Bryant: I plan on going into barbering and cosmetology and hopefully photography if I get into MATC next year. I am also into welding.

Markiesa: I plan to go into the medical field. I spent my WinterM semester enrolled in phlebotomy at the Versiti Blood Center. Just got back to school here. I plan on going to Bryant & Stratton College to get my nursing degree.

Corderro: I hope to go into the medical field and become a dentist, hopefully getting my degree at Marquette. I am now enrolled at Aurora for the CNA program

Before I left her office, Staten-Jordan gave me an African proverb: “Youth that don’t feel positive regard of the community will burn it down to feel its warmth.” She added, “Good Trouble can only be effective with the connection of the community and sharing of talents.”