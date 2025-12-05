Residents of Milwaukee Public Housing Tell Their Stories

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee College Court Apartments

In the late 20th century, city planners across America from Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, Chicago and Milwaukee erased entire Black neighborhoods in the name of renewal. Homes and small businesses gave way to public housing projects that were supposed to promise stability and dignity. Instead, many devolved into symbols of neglect, crime, and broken policy, their concrete buildings later demolished as urban mistakes.

The poster child of failed public housing was Chicago’s massive Cabrini-Green complex. Today, public housing still carries that history. Across the U.S., roughly 886,000 units remain, sheltering just over 1.6 residents each. A quarter of those residents survive on incomes less than $5,000 a year. Forty-two percent are Black, compared to 13% of the U.S. population as a whole.

What began as a hopeful social project has, in many cities, become a symbol of neglect and inequality.

In Milwaukee, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) carries the weight of that legacy. The agency manages more than 5,200 affordable units, including 4,300 subsidized apartments across 22 developments and nearly 400 scattered-site homes. About 90% of residents are people of color. Many are elderly or disabled. Others are living with developmental challenges. Some are veterans.

Before 2025, HACM was beset by resident complaints, poor upkeep, unsafe hallways and indifferent management. Recently, the agency has shown signs of reform, but progress remains slow because the need is immense.

To understand what life feels like inside Milwaukee’s public housing, the daily struggles, the quiet resilience, I spoke residents who live in different areas of the city.

In their own words…

Betty Newton, Convent Hill resident

“I’m a transplant from southern Illinois. I’ve lived in HACM buildings for four years, first in Becher Court on the south side and about a year ago, I moved to Convent Hill on the east side. I owned my own home until 2018.

“I was married and divorced and have two adult children. I’ve worked a lot of jobs including customer service, and at US Bank, Spic & Span Cleaners, and various jobs for the state. I became disabled when working for the Department of Homeland Security. I have three herniated discs in my neck, one in my lower back, and arthritis in every joint in my body. I’ve had both knees replaced.”

When Newton lived at Becher Court almost two years ago, she and her fellow tenants got locked out of their amenity rooms, and they dealt with issues like infestations, faulty plumbing and no working heat. “I would send emails to HACM and get no response,” Newton said back then.

In 2025, her life has improved. She told me she now lives in the best HACM building, Convent Hill. “I have a one-bedroom apartment and pay $585 monthly rent, 30% of my income. HACM has a cleaning company here that does a good job. Some buildings have ambassadors who clean, or we have residents who do cleaning to get money off their rent.

“All of the HACM buildings have a five-person Resident Occupants Board (RO) that meets once a month. I am also on the Resident Advisory Board that meets to discuss issues within our building. As for complaints, generally they are about managers, maintenance and safety, or people coming and going who are not residents, or even drug users. In the past year, HACM has gotten more receptive on solving problems than they used to.”

Newton is on the HACM board that will choose the new executive director, a position that has been vacant for 10 months. “Ken Barbeau is the HACM interim director for now,” she said. “First, we had to choose between 12 headhunter companies. We recently picked the winner. That winning headhunter will provide a number of candidates, and we will do interviews, then pick the finalist. The elected officials and public housing residents also have input. As for me, I want our next HACM Director to be experienced, and a good communicator who listens to residents.”

She added that she is happy with the new HACM board of commissioners. “We finally have two public housing residents on that seven-member board.”

Nicole Binns, College Court Resident

Binns grew up on the East Side in different places, North Avenue, 45th and 35th. “Since 2018, I’ve lived in public housing in College Court, the big building on Highland,” she said. “I have a physical and mental disability. I use a cane when I have to. I live in a one-bedroom apartment.

“I’d like to have better maintenance in our building, but I suppose that people don’t want to work for HACM’s maintenance crew. But we do have a maintenance person in our building from Monday through Friday. Trouble is, first we have to put in a work order to ask for maintenance help. If there is something more important at HACM, it might take a while to get help. We have a house manager, and she does a pretty good job. She gets things met.”

Binns is the president of the Resident Occupants Board (RO), for her building, College Court. “We meet once a month,” she told me, “and I voice my opinions. I am also part of the Resident Advisory Board, RAB.

“Our biggest problems revolve around living conditions, trespassing and drug dealing, and things of that nature. We have concerns with safety. And also concerns with too many bugs, roaches and mice. The problem is that residents do a lot of hoarding, which can attract pests. The residents at College Court had a lawsuit against HACM to force the removal of the bugs. But HACM responded that hoarding can cause bug infestation, and now we don’t have a leg to stand on.”

Terrell Litt, Cherry Court

Litt grew up in different places in the inner city, and he has lived in Cherry Court for the last 16 years. “Until recently, I drove a school bus for 14 years” he said. “For the first 10 years or so living in public housing, it wasn’t bad, but since Covid, problems have gotten worse. As an example, a lady resident’s refrigerator gave out, and it took two days to replace it. Her food was ruined. It’s been a year, and HACM still has not replaced her food.

“We’ve had broken elevators and a broken trash bin, which hasn’t been replaced for a year. Now people are dumping their trash. The response time from HACM is slow. I like our maintenance guy, but some residents in other buildings have problems with their maintenance guys. In general, it takes too long to get things fixed and to get complaints answered. I can complain all day, but I find it better to focus on solutions.

“We have a building manager. At first, she wasn’t too great, and there were complaints, and I told her I was gonna get her fired, and now she got better. She’s gone from 25% to 75%.”

Litt is President of his building’s Resident Organization Board, (RO), and he also sits on the Resident Advisory Board (RAB).

“We’ve got mental health problems with some residents,” he said, “and we need social workers. In fact, mental health issues may be our biggest problem.

“And we’ve had crime problems, people sometimes breaking into our building, and I am the only security in our building. I carry a weapon, and the neighborhood people know that. Now we have almost no crime.”

Anonymous Resident, Becher Court

“I have a nice one-bedroom apartment,” the resident told me. “I can’t complain about that. Keep in mind that everything is not bad in our public housing. I’m disabled. Hard for me to get around.”

But he had a few complaints

“As for the general living conditions here in Becher Court, public safety is a problem,” he said. “Sometimes, we have intruders and drug dealers. I think HACM doesn’t have enough workers to cover a lot of ground. When you call them, they don’t often follow up on a complaint. Customer service is questionable at times.

“There are security cameras that monitor our building. So if a drug dealer or intruder gets inside, security just needs to look at the camera footage to identify the guy. But HACM sometimes tell us the cameras are not working. Like we had issues with people stealing residents’ packages dropped off by UPS or Amazon, and they claimed the cameras don’t work at that time. Also, security never seems to do their rounds to check if crime is going on.

“As far as our building manager, if I complain to her, she says we need to call public safety. If us residents ask for recertification, which means getting our leases renewed for another year, she says it is not her job. Many individuals have a lease issue each year.

“But overall, things aren’t too bad. I’ve lived here a long time.”

Treatment of Residents

I asked Ken Barbeau, HACM’s interim executive director, about complaints. “We still get complaints,” he said, “but the complaints have gone down for our public housing and voucher programs. In the past, we had a number of complaints about property management and our maintenance program. Some of the residents who used to complain now like their new property managers. We are making sure that our staff are treating residents with respect. Residents are our customers. But just so it’s clear, if you are a resident, you have the right to complain.”

In the last few years, HACM residents had complained about not having fellow residents on the seven-member HACM Board of Commissioners. But in the last year, two HACM residents were each appointed to five-year terms. They represent the concerns of their fellow occupants. The first is Jackie Burrell, who is president of the Westlawn Resident Council in the Westlawn Gardens development. Burrell is a foster care parent and Early Childhood Education Ambassador. The second is James Nelson, Sr., who had previously served as a legislative aide to State Representative Leon Young. Nelson also served in leadership roles with the Arlington Court Residents Organization.