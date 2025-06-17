The Meaning of Juneteenth 2025: The People Speak

Expand Image generated by DALL-E Juneteenth - DALL-E AI Image An image of a Juneteenth demonstration generated by DALL-E, an AI model

To most of you out there in reader-land, June 19th becomes a federal holiday filled with backyard barbecues, family activities, or maybe a Brewers game.

But to African Americans, Juneteenth carries weight. It marks the day in 1865 when the last of the enslaved were finally told they were free, more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Freedom, long promised, was finally spoken.

Juneteenth is not just a date. It’s a story of waiting, of struggle, of climbing mountains that seemed to have no peak. But maybe now, for some, it’s the feeling of beginning the descent, not because the work is done, but because the view has finally changed.

For Juneteenth 2025, I spoke with Milwaukee residents, leaders, artists, politicians, and everyday people. I asked what this day means to them now, in this 21st century chapter of America.

All of my participants are African American. And every voice mattered.

Angela Mallet

CEO & Founder of HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary

Juneteenth, to me, means the realization, acknowledgement and celebration of past due freedoms for all hue-man beings. It commemorates the revolutionary day in 1865 when the last of the enslaved African Americans received the past due notice of the Emancipation Proclamation to realize and claim their freedom. And today, four years after Juneteenth becoming a Federal Holiday, it marks the acknowledgment of those freedoms be widely celebrated, not only by the descendants of once enslaved people, but by all Americans, including the descendants of those Americans who once inhumanely enslaved others. It represents healing, reconciliation, and change. Juneteenth Day means a celebration of freedom, by all for all.

Debra Gillispie

Mothers Against Gun Violence

Juneteenth means a time to honor the strength and resilience of my ancestors who endured slavery and fought for freedoms. It reminds me to celebrate Black culture, progress and the ongoing journey toward justice and equality.

Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee Mayor

Juneteenth is a celebration, but it also marks the end of a horrific chapter in American history—the abuse and dehumanization of Black people through slavery. We mark Juneteenth Day as an official City of Milwaukee holiday. It is a date to reflect on slavery and on racism. It’s also a time to be thoughtful—not just about the past—but about the present and the future.

Pastor Clem Richardson

Counselor at Project Return

For me, Juneteenth is a day to reflect on our nation’s history, a jubilee to celebrate Black African Ancestry and how we are resilient! The Bible says in John 8:36: So if the son sets you free, you will be free indeed. Today, and for the rest of our lives, we are free to excel mentally, spiritually and financially as business owners, innovators and producers of generational wealth.

Della Wells

Nationally Celebrated Folk Artist

Juneteenth is a reminder of the importance about why we must learn about the true history of slavery and Black heritage. Without learning the truth, how can we inspire to make this nation a better place for all of us?

Vaun Mayes,

Community Activist

Juneteenth means liberation and freedom. It's our own version of independence, and I hope the city and my community welcome these ideas and principles fully so we can thrive.

Dr. Ken Harris

College Professor and Radio Talk Show Host

Juneteenth shows that the principles of the U.S. Constitution came to be universally applicable to African Americans. Juneteenth should move all to collaboratively strive for a more fair society, safeguarding the liberties commemorated on Juneteenth and their extension to African Americans.

Shantel Carson

Activist and relative of five family members who were murdered

What Juneteenth means to me is a community of individuals coming together to celebrate freedom and change. We’ve been enslaved for so many years, and some of us are still enslaved in one way or another. However, this is a day for us to celebrate each other and all the change makers, the team leaders and our ancestors before us.

Kevin Newell

Developer and Builder of the ThriveOn King complex

A moment to appreciate our ancestors for delivering us liberation, as we continue to take action on our progression.

Greg Wesley

President and CEO, Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Juneteenth is a celebration representing another unique aspect of the Black American experience in our country, and it holds significant meaning for me. It embodies the resilience and joy of a people who have faced generations of pain and suffering. Reflecting on the challenges endured by Black Americans before and since 1865, and looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am reminded that the journey is ongoing. Nevertheless, Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of what is possible and how far our community has come.

Madeline Brigantti

Chato’s Wing Nonprofit Activist

Juneteenth is a time to celebrate freedom from the horrible atrocities that hatred and greed caused. It was when slaves were told that they were freed. It’s also a reminder of just how unfair things really were and are today. As we celebrate, we must also take time to reflect and organize ourselves so that we can continue to fight for equality.

Tamara Johnson

Executive Director, Malaika Early Learning Center for Children

Juneteenth is the day to celebrate our freedom. It is the day that we witness the community coming together to celebrate Black people. Juneteenth is especially important to me as a Black leader in the community who works directly with children and families. Our Black community deserves to be celebrated so that children and families can see how the community shows up in unity.

Ray Nitti (Ray Boynes)

Rapper and Political Activist

As the city with the longest-running Juneteenth celebration in the nation, Milwaukee’s observance underscores its deep-rooted commitment to honoring history and fostering community unity. For me, it’s a moment to reflect on the progress made and to renew my dedication to advocating for racial equity and cultural pride.

Joseph Addison

President, 100 Black Men Milwaukee

Juneteenth reminds me of the strength and resilience of our ancestors and the ongoing fight for true freedom. It’s a time to honor our past while continuing the work of empowering and uplifting our communities. Juneteenth is not just a celebration, it’s a commitment to building a better, more equitable future for the next generation.

Cory Nettles

CEO, Generation Growth Capital & Noted Philanthropist

Milwaukee has one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country. African Americans have a long and rich history in this city notwithstanding the serious socio-economic challenges many of us face today. My hope is that the celebration of emancipation will one day be a celebration of African American affluence and wellness in all respects in our city.

Dr. Shauntay Nelson

Nelson & Co, Business & Community Activist

Juneteenth 2025 is a sacred reminder that freedom isn’t just a moment in history—it’s a daily pursuit. As a Black woman, a leader, and the descendant of those once considered property, I carry the weight and beauty of that legacy with deep intention.

For me, Juneteenth is both a celebration and a charge as to how far we’ve come, and also charge to continue dismantling the systems that still hold us back. It challenges us to build structures that liberate across our communities, within the institutions that shape our lives, and in how we choose to lead and live. My personal motto: Juneteenth isn’t only about recognizing freedom, it’s about advancing it.

Michael Emem

Developer & President & CEO, Emem Group

Juneteenth is a day of celebration of Black identity and togetherness. It’s one of the few times we get to celebrate who we are unapologetically. Juneteenth is my favorite holiday.

Tahira Malik

Founder of Samad’s House, Sober Home for Women

As Black voices continue to reclaim their past by honoring their ancestors who fought through resistance of past degradation to restore hopelessness by working to bring a sense of unity and community through social change, Juneteenth reminds us that while progress has been made, the fight for racial equity and justice is ongoing. It's a call to action to continue working towards a more just and equitable society. Juneteenth is a day to gather with family, friends, and community members to celebrate, share traditions, and foster a sense of unity and belonging.

Kristen Hardy

Prominent Milwaukee Corporate Attorney, & Board Chairman, Bronzeville Arts Center

Similar to many Black Midwesterners whose ancestors found their way to Detroit, Milwaukee, and Chicago during the Great Migration, my family history stretches to the outermost corners of the deep south. I did not grow up celebrating the day that Black Americans in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom. But moving to Milwaukee, home of one of the longest running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the country, has provided me with an opportunity to gather, observe and reflect with others in the community. Juneteenth is about paying homage to our ancestors, celebrating our culture, and reflecting on ways to solve the issues we continue to face in the present-day.

Brad Anthony Bernard

Artist and College Professor

Juneteenth for me is a time of reflection in regard to the strides African Americans have made in spite of a bigoted history and the bigoted political climate we are currently experiencing.

Daryl Johnson

Executive Director, Riverworks Development Corporation

Juneteenth is an opportunity for me to reflect back on my family’s history of moving from Alabama to Milwaukee. My Granddad sought a better life for his daughter and the generations to come. Therefore, Juneteenth is a time to celebrate our entrepreneurism, our strengths, and our drive to do better than our ancestors. But most of all, it is our ability to overcome!

David Crowley

Milwaukee County Executive

It’s more important than ever for Milwaukeeans to come together and celebrate Juneteenth Day. This day is not just about remembering the past, but also about envisioning the future that our residents deserve. There’s a lot of uncertainty in this country—particularly among communities of color—which is why I believe Juneteenth reminds us that the march for freedom, justice, and equity is far from over in our nation. This year, I look forward to honoring African American culture and history, learning from and reflecting on our past, and recommitting to the work ahead in building a brighter, safer future for all.

Denita Ball

Milwaukee County Sheriff

Juneteenth is a national holiday that commemorates that day in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, when Union soldiers brought news of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Juneteenth is also a reminder to me of the strength of our heritage, the resilience of our culture, and the progress we still need to achieve to ensure equality and justice for everyone.

Kyle Ashley

Director of Community Outreach Milwaukee County

Juneteenth is more than a commemoration of the end of slavery, it’s a celebration of Black culture, joy, and resilience. It brings our community together through storytelling, civic engagement, and intergenerational connection. Milwaukee’s Juneteenth is one of the oldest and longest running in the nation. It’s a love fest, and one of the most meaningful days of the year.

Chris Miskel

President and CEO of Versiti Blood Center

As we honor Juneteenth, we’re proud to stand with the Milwaukee community to honor freedom, health, and hope. Let us come together to celebrate progress, acknowledge the work that remains, and recommit ourselves to building a future where every voice is heard and every individual can thrive.

Mandela Barnes

Political Activist and Former Democratic Lieutenant Governor U.S.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate our freedom, honor all of the change makers who made it possible and recognize the strength of our collective power. As some leaders are seeking to rewrite our history, it must also be a day to re-commit to working towards a more just future for all the generations to come.

Dawn Barnett

CO-Executive Director, Running Rebels youth organization

In 2025, Juneteenth Day will bring a sense of gratitude for all who fought for freedom, and a reminder of the work that is still left to be done. In Milwaukee, Juneteenth is more than just a holiday, it’s a powerful reunion. Families, friends, neighbors, and strangers come together in a vibrant, joyful celebration that reconnects us to one another and to our shared cultural heritage. It’s a living mosaic of Black excellence, tradition, and pride.

David Bowen

Executive Director, Wisconsin Voices

To me, Juneteenth in 2025 is a moment to honor a crucial part of American history and recognize a holiday rooted in both reflection and resolve. It’s a time to celebrate the hard-won progress made by those who came before us, while recommitting ourselves to the work still ahead. Juneteenth is not only a commemoration of freedom, it’s a call to action for justice, equity, and continued progress.

Karin Tyler

Interim Director, City of Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness & Safety

Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of our ongoing journey toward equity, healing, and true liberation. It calls us to honor the resilience of Black communities and deepens our commitment to building a city where safety, equity, and freedom are lived experiences and not just aspirations

Evelyn Patricia Terry

Nationally Renowned Milwaukee Artist

I treat every day like a holiday. I am grateful that Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of Black people who were captured and enslaved. It has rightfully achieved the significant status of all other national holidays and holds the potential to impact American lives constructively.

Chantell Jewell

Superintendent, Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

Juneteenth holds deep meaning for me as a Superintendent and as a member of this community. It is more than a historical milestone but a celebration of freedom, resilience, and the enduring pursuit of equity. Juneteenth symbolizes the promise of opportunity and the importance of recognizing our shared humanity. It reminds us that while progress has been made, our work continues to ensure justice and dignity for all. As we honor this day, we also renew our commitment to creating inclusive environments where every person can thrive.

Jonah Denae

Poet, Performer and Youth Activist

Juneteenth is more than an honorary day for my people. It is a reminder. It is a truth. It is an oath. So many of my ancestors have fought. Passed. And some have lived on. This day is to tell their story. It is a day to give a voice. It is a day to inspire. To remind all that slavery didn't just stop on this day; it was the beginning of war, proclamatory, and the power to stand strong through Black oppression. It didn't just stop on this day. June 19th, 1865 sparked testimony. It is beyond a signature, stating you are free.

Jeffrey Norman

City of Milwaukee Police Chief

To me, Juneteenth is both a reminder and a celebration of the great strides we have made towards unity in our nation. At the same time, it serves as a reminder that we must continue to work hard and collectively to keep moving forward, even though obstacles still exist.

Dr. Sequanna Taylor

State Assembly Representative, District 11

Juneteenth isn’t just another holiday or just another movement. Juneteenth for us is liberation, ancestry, past, present and future. Juneteenth is our awakening. Juneteenth allows us the space we deserve to love on each other as Black people.

Frank Cumberbatch

Vice President, Bader Philanthropies

Juneteenth gives America the opportunity to remember a significant milestone in its history, the end of slavery. This is very important to remember because if we don't know where we've been, we cannot know where we are going. African Americans cannot forget the brutal impact of slavery. This celebration is a very important way to do that.

Tracy Dent

Activist and Member of Crime Stoppers

Juneteenth means unity and celebration, everybody sticking together. Fighting for equal rights. Being proud of our heritage.

Kenneth Ginlack Sr

CEO, Serenity Inns

Juneteenth symbolizes hope and freedom. It represents our collective progress and determination to advance as a community. It also signifies our ongoing struggle to break the chains of systemic racism and achieve true equality.

Eve Hall

President, Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Juneteenth is a remembrance of the contributions African Americans made to this country, and also the day our lives were reconciled when we were set free in the 1860s to become regular human beings.

Tory Lowe

Award Winning Talk Show Host and Community Activist

Juneteenth is the real Independence Day for not only Black Americans but all Americans. If we all understand that if one group of Americans are not free, we all are not free. Today, Juneteenth represents liberation for all American citizens across the country.

Cetonia Weston-Roy

Owner of Niche Book Bar

This year for me, it feels like the Freedom to rest. To enjoy the day as I choose with the people who matter the most to me.

Derrick Rogers

Xodus Collective and Milwaukee Black Liberation Theology Project

I recognize Juneteenth as a symbolic reminder of the need for Black African people to practice an authentic commitment to one another’s uplift, and to utilize our past to stir our ability to imagine a liberated future. Juneteenth celebrations should not merely be a reminder of our historical trauma. The day should also stimulate a spirit of ongoing collective resistance and revolutionary love.