The Terrible Curse of Drug Addiction

Shawn Kress held a weapon below his throat, a single inch away from suicide. He was sweating, crying, swallowed whole by drug and alcohol addiction that had consumed 42 years of his existence. There was no future in that moment, only terror and exhaustion.

A year later, I met Kress at Serenity Inns, a sober living facility in Milwaukee’s inner city. Across the street stood a 14-room recovery house where men try, day by day, to rebuild what addiction has taken. We sat in a quiet lounge, and Kress talked not just about drugs, but about loss, shame, and the fragile hope that kept him alive.

Where did you grow up? What was life was like for you as a boy with your parents, neighborhoods, and schools?

I was born in 1982. My mother was a cocaine addict, and I was a crack baby. I stayed in the hospital for months because I was born premature. I never got to meet my father until I was 13 because he was doing prison time for homicide and robbery.

Was your mother still doing drugs when she was raising you?

Yes, she was. We lived on the South Side in low-income housing. Eventually, she had my little brother, Cory, who later died from drug addiction. Then, she had my baby brother, Kyle. Mom was so far into addiction that she often wouldn’t get out of bed. I was missing school because my mom wanted me to caretake my brothers. I had to repeat first grade. Mom cooked our meals in the microwave. One day, she didn’t get out of bed, and I put toast in the microwave, but the microwave caught fire, and I woke her up. I was so mad at her, I took my little brother and ran away. We stayed in a cardboard box out back and ate food from the garbage. The cops found us.

After that, did you go back to living with your mother?

No. My grandmother took us kids in. Mom ended up incarcerated because of drug trafficking and addiction. She had been running with a biker gang. She was still in prison when I was 18 and doing prison time myself. But my grandmother taught us boys manners and helped us read. School was hard for me. I was in and out of trouble, although I did play sports. I was a fast runner.

Did you go to high school?

I got kicked out of junior high in the eighth grade, but I ended up going to high school at West Allis Central.

What was life like for you in high school?

I was in and out of trouble with the police. I was smoking marijuana and selling it as early as the eighth grade. I made good money. My grandmother’s house became a party house. Us kids lived in the basement. My grandfather was an alcoholic. He’d come home drunk, slurring and cussing. When us kids were living with my mom, my grandfather sexually molested my cousin and my brother. In the ninth grade, I was kind of a dropout. I took a job as a utility clerk at the Pick N Save grocery store. When I was 17, I was going to court for two burglary charges.

You had to be angry from all that had happened to you.

Oh, yeah, angry, sad, depressed, and I went to prison for two years, but I still was able to earn my GED high school degree. In prison, I worked janitorial and maintenance, but I lost that job for selling cigarettes and pornography to the inmates.

What about your mom, what happened to her?

She was in prison the same time I was, and we wrote letters back and forth. When I got out, I moved back into my grandmother’s house, but I got back into drugs and alcohol. I would drink alcohol from the time I woke up until I went to bed. I was diagnosed with severe depression, panic attacks and anxiety disorder. Then, I met a girl, and we had a son, which helped me escape drugs and alcohol. After my mom got out of prison, my girlfriend and I moved in with her. That was on Fifth and Lincoln, which was known as “crack alley.” I went right back to using and selling drugs. My mom was cooking drugs for the street gangs like the Cobras, the Landkeys and the Outlaws. After six months, I went back to jail for citations and public intoxication. My girlfriend was doing hard drugs. After two months in jail, I moved her out of my mom’s house and into her parents’ house. She was gone a lot, and I raised my son as a stay-at-home father. But my girlfriend kept doing drugs, so I moved in with my grandmother again. Because of my mental disabilities, I was unable to work.

You couldn’t work? What did you do for income?

I received Social Security payments for my disabilities. I settled down and took my medication. No drinking. No drugs. When I was 26, I met the woman who would later bear me two daughters. We moved into her sister’s house on the south side. We took care of her sister’s kids and our own. It was all good until I chased down a masked intruder who broke into our place. After that, I carried knives. We ended up moving to West Allis where a cop lived in the front unit. My girlfriend got pregnant again, and we had our second daughter. Eventually, she got a job at Boston Store and did well. Then, the cop in the front unit killed some women and hid their bodies in the basement.

That is shocking. I hope you got out of there.

We moved into low-income housing and did pretty good there. We were a family. I was a full-time dad. I quit drugs and drinking. That’s when I first realized what love really was. But as the children got older, we needed more money because our daughters were older and wanted more things. I fell back into the lifestyle of selling drugs. I stopped taking my medication and was doing cocaine. When I felt depressed, I hid in the basement secluded from my wife and children. I got evaluated again and found I was suffering from psychosis. They found signs of bipolar and attention deficit disorder.

Drug addiction and mental disabilities. Seems like you were dealing with too many issues at once.

And I’d lost so many people to death. When I was a kid in grade school, I hung out with the Black kids because I felt comfortable in the Black culture. My first real friend was a Black kid. He was shot in the head and killed. Later, several family members died including my uncle, and my cousin, a crackhead, who killed himself. Going back to when I was 15, I got a ride from Jessica, a girl who had to wear a heart machine because of a weak heart. There were also gang members in her car. Two of those guys got in a fight inside the car. Jessica panicked, pulled over and walked away. She was found sitting on the railroad tracks, dead. Her heart gave out. The West Allis police picked up us kids who were in her car. We were kept us the jail sally port for five days. We were later charged with reckless homicide.

During your life, I believe you were surrounded by death. How did that happen?

Through my daughters’ teenage years, I was living in the basement, and my wife and girls were staying upstairs. I got into drinking and selling drugs again, spending the money on more drugs for myself. My wife caught Covid, was hospitalized, and then got diabetes. At the end of 2021, she left me and took our girls. I kept living in the low-income housing. Before this, my father got out of prison and died due to alcohol and fentanyl overdose. Then, my grandmother died. In 2022, two uncles. three aunts, and a cousin died. My brother died from addiction after he got out of prison in August 2022. Meanwhile, I started hanging out with my mother, but she was still dependent on crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. For the first six months of 2022, I was drinking all day long. I did not even clean the house. During that summer, I stayed with my mother but returned home to look after my dog.

Death seemed to follow you, and alcohol wasn’t far behind.

I know. All the people in my life were disappearing. I dropped from 210 pounds down to 131 pounds. Christmas of 2022, I was sitting in my living room staring at the Christmas tree and sulking. I had stopped selling drugs, but I was still taking drugs. I even stopped talking to friends who were left. My kids did not come see me. But I still had my dog.

This may be a tough question, but what did you have to live for?

In March 2023, I finally cleaned the house and organized the rooms. I made a big pillow bed in the living room for me and my dog. I went to my aunt’s. She gave me some food. When I got home, I sat in my car looking at the remains of a car accident on the street. Then, I heard my dog barking from the house. I saw lights flashing in the bay window. I hurried up the sidewalk and whistled for my dog. Suddenly, I realized a light fixture was on fire. The housing authority still had not fixed it. I tossed a bucket of water on the light fixture, but the fire still raged. I yelled for my dog, but he didn’t follow me out, and the smoke was intensifying. The mirrors popped. Glass shards cut my hands. The air compressor blew up. Black smoke filled my lungs. I backed out of the house. My dog didn’t make it.

That had to be really tough on you.

Yeah, then the police came and put me in jail, said the fire was my fault even though I was gone when the fire started. When I got out of jail, I was homeless and living on the streets for a few months. I filed a lawsuit, and that prompted the LLC to give me a low-income apartment. I dropped the lawsuit, then found out I was being evicted. I bought a can of spray paint and wrote on the walls my apologies to my kids and relatives. I was bawling and staring at a big mirror on the wall. I put a weapon underneath my chin. I was going to kill myself. Suddenly, I started praying, and I felt this chill running from my neck down through my spine and into my legs. I interpreted this as the fear of God. I laid down the weapon.

Not long after, I became homeless, put up a tent at the Park & Ride alongside other homeless people. But the police evicted us. For a while, I took care of my mother at her place. She was suffering from cancer. I then went to jail for a month for failing a urine test.

After my jail time, on April 11, 2025, I checked into the First Step facility where I went through detox and substance abuse treatment. But my health insurance had lapsed. After five days, the counselor called her sister at Serenity Inns, and she told me there was an opening. I found out the Serenity Inns program was very intensive, therapy every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and I would live in the facility. But at no cost. She said, “Have your stuff packed and ready to go at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.” The next day, I met the counselors and saw my room. When the healing process began, I started figuring out where I went wrong in life. Serenity Inns helped me get my medication prescriptions back for my mental issues. I started participating in the groups.

Therapy groups, I presume? What happens in the groups?

Morning and afternoon groups. They consist of grounding, coping skills, cognitive behavior therapy, and group therapy. We go deep inside of ourselves to configure what are the root problems in our lifestyle where we were enabling that type of addiction activity. I learned how to ground myself through the coping skills. I learned that my anxiety had so much to do with my destructive lifestyle and because of my mom’s addiction. They taught me to dig deep. I cried. I laughed. I started feeling joy again. The people in the drug treatment program all came from different backgrounds, but we were all able to relate. In eight months, I learned more about myself than I had in 43 years of my life. The treatment center gave me a purpose. After I finished treatment, I still donate my time, giving people haircuts, talking to the newcomers. I even got men I used to hang out with on the streets to enroll in the program. Currently, I’m trying to help others in their treatment. I got back my Social Security payments for my disability, and I can now pay rent for my own apartment.

You once said, “Because of Serenity Inns, I have a life, and I will soon help save lives.” What do you mean by that?

My purpose now is to try to help others. The sponsors of the treatment program come here every day and cook a fellowship dinner. They give hope to people in treatment, and they include the spiritual aspect, going to church. I meditate, pray and talk to God.

Every Friday night, I attend a Bible study here at Serenity Inns. Churches open their doors to help people get food and spiritual support. We have a drop-in clinic for street people who need food. I signed up to go back to school, the peer support specialist program. A peer support specialist helps people in treatment to succeed in the goals he set for himself.

Have you reunited with your wife and daughters?

Not long ago, I stopped by their house, and we had a beautiful reunion. Then, we got together for a wonderful Christmas. I count my blessings.

Shawn Kress texted me to say he had gotten a job and will be trained as a Residential Assistant at Serenity Inns where he had found redemption.