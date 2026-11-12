2026 Holiday Gift Guide

× Expand Photo by InspirationsGP - Getty Images Holiday gifts

A good gift can be as simple as remembering their favorite wine or love of rock collecting, or aiding their dreams and New Year's resolutions with tickets to events and experiences or passes to classes and workshops. Wisconsin's local shops and businesses in and around Milwaukee have something for everyone on your list. Check out these stores and special holiday pop-up markets:

American Science & Surplus

6901 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 541-7777

Sciplus.com

Offering the most diverse selection of gifts in Milwaukee for over 30 years, you're sure to find something for everyone! Educational STEAM kits, soldering & craft kits, toys, novelties, housewares, crystals, puzzles, lava lamps, militaria and more!

C3 Designs

2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee

(414) 764-3892

C3-designs.com

C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer who has won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.

Discount Liquor

5031 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 545-2175

919 N. Barstow Ave., Waukesha

(262) 547-7525

Discountliquorinc.com

Discount liquor is your one-stop shop for all your gift-giving needs with

our expansive selection of 8,000 wines, 4,000 liquors and 2,000 beers. Check out our huge variety of holiday liquor, beer and wine gift sets perfect for friends, co-workers and loved ones. Find out why we have been voted the best for 24 award-winning years.

Gallery 507 Gift Shop

507 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

414-307-4888

A part of the Bronzeville community, the Gallery 507 Gift Shop offers a curated selection of unique items from local artists and artists around the world, perfect for your holiday shopping. Your purchase directly supports the Bronzeville Center of the Arts and its future museum endeavors.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html

Ride home for the holidays at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum, right here in Milwaukee. From Breakfast with Santa and holiday dining at MOTOR® Restaurant to unique gift shopping, exhibits, guided tours, and family-friendly events, discover unforgettable holiday experiences for riders and non-riders alike.

Healium HIIT

Healium Hot Yoga-West Allis

6679 W. National Ave., West Allis,

(414) 616-1106

Healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-west-allis

Healium Hot Yoga-Bay View

2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 232-2165

Healiumhotyoga.com/hhy-bay-view

Healium Restore

435 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 232-2165

Healiumhotyoga.com/restore-bay-view

Healium HIIT

2865 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 309-0472

Healiumhotyoga.com/hiit-bay-view

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Our class packs and month of unlimited classes are on sale, gift cards too! Sale runs Nov 27th-Dec 23rd. 2025 Best of Milwaukee Winner and 2026 Best of Milwaukee Finalist!

Kelly’s Pot Pies & More

Kellyspotpies.com

3268 Main St., East Troy

(262) 592-1900

3785 S. 108 th St., Greenfield

(414) 662-7100

Make dinner easy on yourself this holiday season! Our pot pies are crafted with love; each pot pie embodies our commitment to excellence. Our 'Heat-N-Serve' pies are ideal when you need a meal in a pinch; frozen options are perfect to keep on hand when unexpected guests arrive. Also available at several specialty stores; visit our website for locations. Gift boxes and gift cards available!

Knuckleheads Wellness

2949 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee

414-962-3052

Knuckswellness.com

Slide on down to Knuckleheads Wellness and check out why Knuckleheads won “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape shop , CBD Shop from 2018-2025. With the holidays coming up, Knuckleheads knows exactly how to help you get into the Holiday spirit with their Black Friday BLOW OUT November 28th – 30th; enjoy 20%-50% the entire store! Need something closer to the Holidays? Have no fear! Our Holiday Sale starts Dec 13th – Dec 24th, 20%-50% the entire store! Need something before or after then? Check out our large variety of Wellness products.

Lin Nails

3551 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

(414) 335-6059

Linnailsmke.com

Celebrate the season in style at Lin Nails! Treat someone special to our holiday gift cards and enjoy 20% off your first visit. Book your pampering session with us today!

Milwaukee Film

mkefilm.org/membership

Give the gift of a Milwaukee Film Membership! Year-round discounts on films and concessions, exclusive monthly Members-Only screenings, and so much more.

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)

273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee

888-749-MIAD

miad.edu/holidaysale

Don’t miss the annual MIAD Holiday Sale, Dec. 3-5! The MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design gifts, from sculptures to greeting cards, paintings, photographs, jewelry and more, created by MIAD students, alumni, faculty and staff at affordable prices. Preview night: Dec. 3, 6 – 8 p.m., $10 admission. Free admission Dec. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. and Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Makers Market

MilwaukeeMakersMarket.com

Nov. 8: “Bonus Market” at Prairie Springs on Park

Nov. 28: “Shop Small Saturday” at Discovery World

Dec. 20: “Holiday Market” at Discovery World

Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small, Local Businesses this Holiday Season! On Sunday, Nov. 8 at Prairie Springs and Saturday Nov. 28 at Discovery World from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Market will feature over 50 Local Businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is FREE! More information online.

Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA)

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

(262) 334-9638

wisconsinart.org

Champagne Shopping

December 4 – 6

Find art-inspired gifts for everyone on your list this year at the MOWA Shop during Champagne Shopping! Throughout this three-day event, members sip champagne while they shop and receive exclusive discounts on a wide variety of products from Wisconsin-based artists and makers. Remember, a MOWA membership makes a great gift, too. Beginning at just $15, membership grants access to exhibitions, art making, tours, and so much more. Visit wisconsinart.org/join

Old Guard Games

3132 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 988-0161

facebook.com/OldGuardMKE/

Come check out Milwaukee’s premier destination for tabletop gaming! Offering a vast selection of Magic the Gathering, Warhammer 40K, Pokemon, chess and board games, plus miniature wargames and figurines, Old Guard Games is a must-stop for your holiday shopping.

The DeKoven Center

2000 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

dekovencenter.org/events

Christmas at DeKoven is a FREE family holiday celebration! Enjoy a live nativity, artisan market, Santa photos, festive entertainment, children’s activities, and more! December 6, 11am–4pm.

The Jewelers Guild

2408 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis

(414) 488-2727

Jewelers guild.biz

Looking for something that says “only me” this holiday season? Join us at the Jewelers Guild where we feature stunning fine jewelry all made by hand in our studio! From classic to whimsical, the Jewelers Guild offers beautiful bespoke jewelry to fit every budget. Or give the gift of classes! Yes, we do that too! Gift Certificates, custom jewelry, watch repairs, and appraisals, all under one roof. Local. Handmade. The Jewelers Guild.

Vines To Cellar

114 E. Main St., Port Washington

(252) 536-4544

Vinestocellar.com

Vines to Cellar is a custom small batch winery located in Historic Downtown Port Washington and is your local one-stop shop for all of your wine and beer-making needs. Reserve a full wine experience and become a vintner (U-VIN)! Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will help you and your party get started on your first batch. Customizable for your occasion. Shop our amazing wine selection to enhance your holiday table and share with friends and family. Perfect for gifting!