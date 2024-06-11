45 Years of Racing: Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic Returns to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Via Historic Downer Avenue BID - Facebook 45th Annual Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic

The historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District is gearing up to host the 45th annual Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic bike race on Saturday, June 22. This event, presented by ISCorp, is a key highlight of the Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest cycling event in the country.

On the 10th day of the 11-day tour, Downer Avenue will transform into a racing hub, welcoming 500 cyclists from around the globe. These athletes will compete for prizes and primes, reaching exhilarating speeds of up to 35 mph.

In addition to the main cycling event, this year’s Classic will feature the Dairyland Mile, a 1-mile running race hosted by Infinity Running, marking its second consecutive year. The community-focused event will also include the Kid’s Roll, complete with a decoration station sponsored by Lake Park Dental, Untethered and Bel Air Cantina. Participants are reminded to bring their helmets, and Culver’s will reward the young racers with delicious ice cream.

Café Hollander will keep the excitement alive with food and drinks available on Hackett Avenue. The event promises an electric atmosphere that resonates through all racing categories. With tight turns and a vibrant party at the finish line, the Downer Classic is set to be the perfect summer event for both racers and spectators. For more details on the Otto Wenz Café Hollander Downer Classic, visit downeravenue.com.