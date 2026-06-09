5 Acts Worth Seeing at Irish Fest this August

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Ally the Piper Ally the Piper

The sound of bagpipes, fiddles, and world-class Celtic music returns to the shores of Lake Michigan this summer as Milwaukee Irish Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park, August 13–16.

Known as the world’s largest Irish festival, Irish Fest brings together the best in Irish and Celtic music, dance, and culture for four days of nonstop performances and celebration.

From viral sensations to legendary touring acts, here are five can’t-miss artists bringing standout energy to this year’s festival.

Ally the Piper

One of this year's most anticipated festival debuts comes from Ally the Piper, the viral sensation who has captivated millions with her electrifying fusion of traditional bagpipes and modern rock anthems. Her high-energy performances have earned a devoted following around the world, and Milwaukee audiences will have their first opportunity to experience her live shows at the festival’s Ciderboys stage.

BIIRD

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest BIIRD BIIRD

Also making their Irish Fest debut is BIIRD, the all-female Irish traditional supergroup that has quickly become one of the most talked-about acts in contemporary Irish folk music. Their fresh approach to traditional Irish tunes and powerful musicianship have sold-out shows across Ireland and the UK.

Campbell and Jensen

Campbell and Jensen blend Americana, rock and folk with subtle Irish influence inspired by Ashley’s Irish and Scottish ancestry, creating a distinctive cross-genre sound. Ashley Campbell—daughter of country legend Glen Campbell—and guitarist Thor Jensen bring together strong instrumental work, rich vocals, and wide-ranging touring history that make their set one of the festival’s most unique collaborations.

Gardiner Brothers

Returning by popular demand are the internationally acclaimed Gardiner Brothers. Known for blending Irish dance with contemporary styles and viral choreography, the brothers have become global ambassadors for Irish culture. Their performances consistently draw enthusiastic crowds and showcase Irish dance in exciting new ways.

Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest 2026 Irish Fest Stamp

Shane Hennessy

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to experience the extraordinary talent of guitarist and singer-songwriter Shane Hennessy, whose innovative fingerstyle technique and genre-crossing compositions have earned him a place as one of the leading guitarists on the world stage.

The lineup doesn't stop there. Fan favorites including Gaelic Storm, Altan, JigJam and Eileen Ivers return to headline a weekend packed with world-class entertainment across multiple stages.

The best way to experience it all is to plan ahead. Tier 1 ticket pricing is available through June 30, offering the lowest admission prices available for the festival.

Admission includes access to 17 stages of music, dance, cultural, and family entertainment.

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Whether you're discovering a new style of music or favorite artist, connecting with Irish traditions, or simply looking for one of Milwaukee's most unique summer experiences, Milwaukee Irish Fest delivers a celebration unlike any other.

View the full festival lineup and purchase tickets at irishfest.com.