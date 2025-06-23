5K Run & Walk Raises Money for Gaza Humanitarian Aid

× Expand Photo courtesy of Impact MKE Impact MKE 2024 5K Run & Walk 2024 Impact MKE 5K Run & Walk

The 2nd Annual Impact MKE 5K Run & Walk takes place at Lake Park this Saturday, June 28 at 11 a.m., beginning at the park’s summer stage. The event is raising money for Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), an organization working tirelessly to ensure humanitarian aid is delivered to children and families in Gaza amidst the ongoing genocide.

Registration for the 5K is 35 dollars, which includes a t-shirt, snacks and refreshments like water, Gatorade and Azal coffee. Palestine-themed gear is encouraged. Those interested can sign up here. Same-day registration is available, although since t-shirts cannot be guaranteed in that case, Impact MKE recommends registering in advance.

Mike Kaid, one of the organizers of the 5K, says that 2024’s 5K Run & Walk for Gaza was quite successful, turning out more than 250 people and raising more than eleven thousand dollars. A year later, Palestinians in Gaza are still in dire need of aid, so Kaid and the team felt it was important to do another 5K this year.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re doing it again, but it was a no-brainer,” Kaid explains. “We just wanted to think of a way where we could make some kind of impact, sending money to a good cause where people really need it, and spread awareness about what’s really going on over there.”

The 5K basically goes up and down Lake Park several times and will feature a large inflatable start/stop balloon as well as flags to guide participants along the route. Picnic with the PCRF immediately follows the 5K at 3 p.m., where there will be food, cold drinks and desserts.

Impact MKE has the goal of raising five thousand dollars for PCRF. Kaid and the organizers anticipate seeing many returning faces from last year’s 5K on Saturday while looking forward to seeing many new ones. Those unable to run/walk but want to support may donate here.

“It’s been almost two years of the genocide, and I just don’t want people to not care,” Kaid shares. “I want people to still talk about it and to know the truth. We have to keep doing what we can. Nothing changes there.”