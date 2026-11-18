× Expand Photo by Katie Nelson Mother Lion's interior The fireplace at Mother Lion in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

As a neighborhood center for rest, wellness and celebration, Bay View’s Mother Lion is the perfect sanctuary for anything from a weekend retreat to community support groups to guided healing modalities to an intimate concert experience. The one-level cottage sleeps up to 10 people and is curated to “nourish and nurture first and foremost.” To protect the space’s sacredness, Mother Lion’s address is kept private from the public. While a woman-focused space, Mother Lion welcomes folks of all genders to immerse themselves in its many comforts and amenities.

Expand Photo by Coleen Garcia Mother Lion owner Paress Huebner Rees Owner Paress Huebner Rees at Mother Lion.

“It’s overtly a strong feminine energy tied to nature here at Mother Lion, and the goal is to keep it as accessible as possible pricewise,” owner and steward Paress Huebner Rees says. The space is populated with locally-made artwork, vibrant furniture, lush plants, inviting fireplaces and revitalizing aromatherapies. An outdoor area features a hot tub, sauna and seasonal kiddie pool. Guests are welcome to browse the house record collection, fully stocked kitchen, library, games and card decks.

For programming, Mother Lion enlists an extensive cast of artists, photographers, event planners, private chefs, massage therapists, grief healers, wellness practitioners and spiritual teachers, all of whom booking parties may request while permitted to bring in their own artists or practitioners as well. A full list of community partners can be viewed here.

Public Events

Expand Photo by Katie Nelson Outdoor sauna at Mother Lion Mother Lion's sauna is located in the retreat's garden.

Over the years, public-facing events at Mother Lion have included art workshops, monthly sound baths, dinner parties, community fundraisers, book clubs, clothing swaps, tea ceremonies, live music and more. Giveaways are offered every now and then, plus Mother Lion has participated in Bay View Gallery Night. With Mother Lion’s Twilight option, guests may enjoy a private, non-overnight stay with access to the space’s amenities from 4 to 11 p.m., all for the discount price of $300. “This is often booked for nights when you need a retreat but can't jump on a plane,” Huebner Rees notes. “You don’t have to kick your spouse out or clean up after your kids to get the recharge you need but still return to sleep in the comfort of your own bed.”

The Mother Lion cottage had originally been purchased in 2022 by Jess Seidel, who opened it for business the following year for women to thrive in “the alchemy of sisterhood,” as Huebner Rees explains, “It was birthed from her own need into this beautifully sacred healing third space that you can feel the energy of when you walk in.”

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Expand Photo by Katie Nelson Mother Lion dining room Art in the dining space at Mother Lion.

Seidel collaborated with artists Jenny Jo Wennlund, Ella Dwyer and Mike Paré on fashioning the space. After two years in operation Mother Lion was slated to close in April 2025. “I had been here with a girlfriend Carissa in the early days and was devastated by the news,” Huebner Rees remembers. However, owing to her career as a real estate agent, Huebner Rees connected with Seidel about taking Mother Lion over. “I had never been propelled by the universe in such a way,” she recalls. Mother Lion was officially passed on to Huebner Rees in July of last year with the space kept largely the same aside from a few decorative additions.

Learning Curve

“It’s been such a learning curve,” Huebner Rees affirms. “Jess and Jenny were so helpful in the transition. I had millions of ideas for programming but then the less fun stuff came on the back end like the website and bookings and staffing. Without Jenny Jo staying on for a few months and helping, I don’t know what I would’ve done.”

Huebner Rees has the dream of expanding Mother Lion with a second location or moving it to a larger space. “Jess and I are always in conversations. We might have to wait a few years for that, but the sky’s the limit for how it can expand. I could see spaces like this being helpful for people in every neighborhood.” For more information, visit the Mother Lion website or follow its page on Instagram.