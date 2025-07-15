A Bit Away Getaway: Shorewood Nature Preserve

× Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Shorewood Nature Preserve - Beach The beach at Shorewood Nature Preserve

Journey up the familiar Lake Drive past the aristocratic border between the City of Milwaukee and the Village of Shorewood, tucked between estates atop the grand bluffs of Lake Michigan you’ll find a somewhat hidden easement—a wide wood chip path cutting down a small ravine, landing you among trees, wildflowers, ferns, grasses, mosses, and finally, the beach. This is Shorewood Nature Preserve. Low-key, secluded, wild and free.

The main trail network is simple. Straight ahead east leads to a steep drop-off before the beach, crossing two smaller trails en route, a southern and northern loop. At your first four-way intersection, a right turn takes you south to the easier beach access, along a narrow path into dense undergrowth. On your way to the shore, a short side jaunt off to the right brings you southwest to a bench up a few stairs, backed by the steep bluff, then curves back around east towards the lake. This high spot I find to be good for meditation or movement exercise, as you can clearly see anyone coming near from below, and nobody could possibly meet you from behind due to the bluff—a rare moment of outdoor privacy for the city dweller! View the lake, listen to the lapping surf, and be present, free from distraction and worry.

Just before the final descent onto sand, you’ll notice another trail to the left following the steep bank of the small beachfront cliff. I advise you take this “rim” trail on your way back up from the beach, as the best way down to the water is also the best way back up. The beach itself is of a fine sand, scattered with driftwood and Cream City bricks rounded by the tides. It is not expansive but depending upon the tides you can traverse it in either direction for a decent distance, avoiding fallen trees and ruins of obsolete infrastructure.

Returning to the rim trail, it heads north along the eastern edge of the woods, crossing the main path and continuing onward, offering views of distant bluffs, and encounters with various flora and fauna, eventually looping back to the aforementioned four-way intersection—no need to backtrack. As for man-made features along this northern loop, note the impressive stick fort with seating for two, and the defunct remnants of a camp meeting place, complete with a partially intact oratory perch.

The whole of this preserve is on the small side, but you can still take your time on the beach and get the blood flowing if you traverse the trails in their entirety. Mind you, the way back up to Lake Drive is somewhat of a significant climb, rather steep but manageable in length for one in reasonably good health. But if you have trouble walking or exerting yourself this may not be the spot for you. I also would not advise swimming here, due to the random relics of rust and cement that protrude from the waters just offshore. The few folks I’ve seen who make use of this beach tend to sunbathe, picnic, play, and sometimes build fires. I have yet to witness anyone swimming. But of course, there are plenty of other places along the lake for that.

Think of Shorewood Nature Preserve as a respite, a sanctuary. Escape the harshness and bustle of the urbanscape for a time, find some peace, feel relaxed and be healed by the fresh breezes. The spot is beautiful and worth visiting year-round. Inch and pry through the tightest trails in the full growth of summer. Wonder at the psychedelic frozen foam surf engulfing the logs on the wintry beach. Witness the first glimmers of spring flowers dappling the emerging forest floor. Smell the sweet earthy fermentation of fallen autumn leaf beds, perforated by a full spectrum of dazzling fungi. Make Shorewood Nature Preserve a regular part of your Milwaukee life, if you can.

Find the trailhead easement off Lake Drive between Menlo Blvd. and Newton Ave. in Shorewood. Park wherever seems right. I usually choose Menlo. There is a bike rack at the trailhead if you choose to ride there. Adventure awaits. Now, go!