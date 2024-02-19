A Culinary Adventure in Downtown Delights

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Downtown - Facebook Taste & Toast

Taste & Toast returns to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Feb. 26 – March 1 from 4-7 p.m. nightly for food enthusiasts and socializers alike.

The event will feature over 20 downtown restaurants and bars, each offering specially priced small plates and appetizers alongside a selection of unique non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Participating venues will showcase options ranging from gluten-free to vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes. From 4 to 7 p.m., patrons can indulge in a culinary journey through the heart of the city.

Among this year's participants are renowned establishments such as AJ Bombers, the Bar at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, The Knick and Cubanitas, to name just a few. With both seasoned favorites and newcomers in the lineup, Taste & Toast offers an exploration of Milwaukee's vibrant dining scene.

"Taste & Toast offers residents and visitors alike a chance to enjoy all the restaurants, pubs, and lounges downtown Milwaukee has to offer at a discounted price. With several new restaurants participating, we look forward to providing a wide range of bottles and bites suitable for all palates," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.

As an added incentive, two lucky diners will have the opportunity to win over $250 in dining gift certificates by simply sharing their feedback through a Taste & Toast survey available at TasteToastMKE.com. Participants must complete the survey by Monday, March 4th, for a chance to win.

To ease the parking woes often associated with downtown outings, Interstate Parking extended a 20% discount to Taste & Toast patrons at select lots. Visit TasteToastMKE.com for details on participating lots and promo codes.

For those eager to plan their culinary escapade in advance, menus of participating Taste & Toast venues are available for preview at TasteToastMKE.com. Reservations are encouraged where accepted.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, Taste & Toast offers a memorable culinary experience in downtown Milwaukee. Enjoy the diverse flavors and community atmosphere.