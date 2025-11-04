A Home Run for Philanthropy

× Expand Photo via American Family Field - Instagram Brewers Racing Sausages and Bernie Brewer - Famous Racing Sausages 5K The Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages and Bernie Brewer pose at the starting line of the 2025 Famous Racing Sausages 5k in Milwaukee

During the 2025 season, Milwaukee Brewers fans delivered a master class in fandom where passion took the center stage! Brewers’ fans created a unified community. The fans packed the stands, cheered non-stop and carried us throughout the season. They were supportive and inspiring. Our fans are the best in baseball. Thank you on all levels for your commitment to the team. A total of 2,650,089 fans attended regular season home games, and all five post-season games were complete sellouts. We had twenty-four sellouts during the 2025 regular season which fueled an outstanding level of support – shaking the rafters with good cheer and outrageous, mind-blowing fun.

Beyond the diamond, Brewers Community Foundation, the charitable arm of Milwaukee Brewers Baseball and our Community Relations department, harnessed the pride, passion and commitment of our fans, players and other supporters to positively impact on the community. Our goals are to support nonprofit organizations in the areas of health, education, recreation, and basic needs. Hands down, we accomplished all our goals. One hundred percent of our players donated their time and talent to the community, and Brewers families actively supported numerous efforts to give back. We tip our hat to a phenomenal fan base that participated in opportunities to support the community every game day in record numbers, through our Drive for Charity, BCF weekends especially through the 50/50 raffle! We were able to provide auction items throughout the state in support of various fundraising endeavors and proudly made visits to schools, hospitals, meet and greets on the field and other interesting ways to connect with our fan base.

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Instagram Sal Frelick with Best Buddies - Inclusion Coffee Company Sal Frelick meets with fans during a Best Buddies and Brewers Community Foundation event at Inclusion Coffee Company (2025)

We are honored to say THANK YOU to all that pitched in to assure that we realized our goal of being a part of the fabric of our community. Did you know that Sal Frelick was recognized as nominee for Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Service Award? Sal was a perfect example of the passion that our players put into appreciating critical issues like Best Buddies, which supports children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brewers Community Foundation became a member of the Founding Circle for Veterans Community Project, which plans to build forty (4) tiny homes for homeless veterans living in Greater Milwaukee. These are just two examples of the wonderful ways communities are taking care of each other, and we are grateful for playing a role.

As our players were knocking balls out the park and achieving big goals like winning a franchise record 97 games, securing the best record in MLB, winning the NL Central title for the third consecutive years, and achieving a 14 game winning streak during the regular season, our fans created a powerful home advantage at American Family Field and lifted a positive team culture. Brewers Community Foundation provided funding and our service for two hundred nonprofit organizations, and our 50/50 raffle generated a total of $4,048,524.00 of which half went home to one lucky winner every home game.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

While 2025 was a remarkable season for us on the field and in the community, we are all looking forward to the 2026 season with enthusiasm, hope, and great anticipation.

I have no doubt in mind that we will all be ready to back our team, support the community, and embrace the tradition that we have all played a role in supporting.

Again, thank you! Go Brewers.