A Year of Stories: Story Keepers Books Celebrates Its First Anniversary in Downtown West Allis

Expand Photo courtesy of Story Keepers Books Story Keepers Books - Exterior

Story Keepers Books, the cozy indie bookstore tucked into the heart of Downtown West Allis, is turning one, and they’re inviting the whole community to celebrate with them during their One-Year Anniversary Sale on Friday, December 6 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and Saturday, December 7 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

Launched by Derik and Erin Irelan in December 2024, Story Keepers Books began with a dream, a personal book collection, and the idea that used books—already loved, already lived in—deserve a second (or third) chance to connect with new readers. “Our goal was to create a community hub, a place anyone could go and hang out,” says Derik. “We wanted a place where books and people come together; just real conversations.”

In the past year, that dream has taken root. Story Keepers has become a gathering space for local authors, artists, and readers of all kinds. The shop regularly hosts author signings, monthly crafting nights, writing groups, and a robust book club. They’ve taken part in downtown favorites like the Soup Crawl and West Allis A La Carte, and built strong relationships with nearby businesses like Cream City Clay, Record Head, and K & K Coffee Shop.

The Anniversary Sale will feature rotating author signings every two hours, local musicians, giveaways, and, of course, plenty of books. The shelves are fuller than they’ve ever been, so even if you came to the Grand Opening, it’s worth a second visit.

Come shop, hang out, and help celebrate a truly local gem. You can find more details at: storykeepersbooks.com