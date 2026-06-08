Accessible Tools and Printing with Milwaukee Tool Library and Shaky Hands

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Evan Maruszewski - Shaky Hands/Milwaukee Tool Library Evan Maruszewski stands beside the Shaky Hands' printer (2026)

“If you can share something that you have with a neighbor who needs it, then you are doing what you can to improve this world in a material way,” Evan Maruszewski reckons. He runs the Milwaukee Tool Library, a lending library at 1001 E. Keefe Ave. in Riverwest where community members may rent tools and equipment free of charge. Maruszewski also runs Shaky Hands, a printing cooperative operating within the same space. “We believe very firmly that access to the things people need is more important than making those items available on the market,” he affirms. The space is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

Milwaukee Tool Library carries equipment of all sorts, shapes and sizes for home and commercial projects including hand tools, power tools, garden supplies, building materials and larger devices. The library’s goal is to provide easy access to as many tools as possible from your standard hand drill to a specialty tool like a wet saw to something as large as a compressor.

When a tool is collectively used, the full extent of its utility is realized, as Maruszewski explains. “When you think of a typical power drill in private ownership, for the length of its lifetime, that drill will see roughly 12 minutes of use. You’ve got a ton of people in the city who have projects they want to be working on but don’t have that specific tool and no reasons to purchase it because they’re going to use it maybe once or twice.”

Access is Important

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Milwaukee Tool Library Shelves with boxes of tools for community use at the Milwaukee Tool Library (2026)

The vast majority of Milwaukee Tool Library’s tools have been generously donated by community members. Tools are checked in and checked out similar to library books. Each may be borrowed for a week, but longer projects can be arranged with Maruszewski. “We’ve got doubles of just about everything,” he mentions. “For the most part, if someone needs something a little longer, they can do that.” If someone requests something Milwaukee Tool Library does not have, it can be added to the library’s wish list. “Access is also important for anybody who can’t afford to buy tools, because tools are very expensive—especially a well-made tool.”

Maruszewski is proud of how Milwaukee Tool Library enables community members to teach themselves new skills and improve their environment. “I’m a great example,” he attests. “Technically I operate this library, but I don’t know how to use everything, and I’m not at all shy about saying that. Acknowledging what you don’t know is very important in learning how to do something, and if you want someone to show you, the first thing you have to say is that you don’t know how. No one knows how to do everything, but the good news is people can learn.”

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Several volunteers have graciously offered to train community members on proper tool usage and safety. “They’re very helpful in bringing me up to speed on a lot of what we have,” Maruszewski laughs. “We have a thousand drills that are all different in a little way, with different ways of getting bits in there and every manufacturer has their own battery system to be familiar with.”

No Dry Ink

With Shaky Hands, Maruszewski is happy to print anything from shirts, posters, stickers, banners, postcards, business cards or wallpapers with a digital printer that uses water-based latex ink. “It’s a much more economical printer to use for a small shop like us, because if you’re not printing every day, the ink maintains its liquid aspect and won’t dry up,” he notes.

Shaky Hands keeps its rates low and requires no minimums. “We invite anybody and everybody to come work with us,” Maruszewski adds. “We love working with local artists and bands and small businesses. Turner Hall has been an amazing partner with us; I’ll be printing more vests for them soon.”

The idea for Milwaukee Tool Library originated in 2016 when Maruszewski was pondering ways in which he could support his community. He had the idea for an equipment library but at the time Milwaukee had something similar already, the Tool Loan Program. “It was run by Tracy Polk on Capitol Drive,” Maruszewski recalls. “I called them and asked how I could be involved. I met with Tracy and he was a really great guy. Milwaukee has a lot of great old houses that need a lot of work, so their mission was to offer training and tools to new homeowners to give them a leg up.”

Cooperative Ideals

Because the loan program’s mission was more niche, Maruszewski saw potential in the idea of opening a tool library for general use. After running it out of his own home for several years, Maruszewski moved Milwaukee Tool Library into its first publicly accessible space in 2021 on Center Street in Riverwest as a joint effort with Shaky Hands, which had been recently launched in 2020.

Maruszewski had met the founders of Shaky Hands through joining Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). Upon becoming a member of the cooperative, he had the opportunity to learn screen printing. When the original members left Shaky Hands due to other obligations, Maruszewski stuck around to keep the cooperative running on his own.

In 2025, Maruszewski moved Milwaukee Tool Library and Shaky Hands from Center Street into the former Peace Action center on Weil and Keefe. “It’s taken this long to get it this nice again,” Maruszewski remarks. “All credit to my amazing board - Dr. Mary DeWaters, Meg Zimont, Faisal Qureshi, Maya Looney and Esther West. Every single one of them has added not just a skillset and passion but so much new perspective. More brains are better than one!”

Maruszewski is excited to start offering community workshops out of the space. Tool and monetary donations are always welcome, as are new volunteers. “The biggest thing you can do is spread the word,” Maruszewski says. “Tell people that Milwaukee has a tool library. We have so much stuff, and the reason we have it is so people will use it, so come use our tools!”