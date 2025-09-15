Anodyne’s Bean Plant Block Party in Walker’s Point

Expand Image courtesy of Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Bean Plant Block Party Promo - 2025 Bean Plant Block Block party promotional image

Skateboarders get ready. Anodyne Coffee Roasting (224 W. Bruce St.) will host its fourth annual Bean Plant Block Party on Sunday, Sept. 21 from noon-5 p.m.

The outdoor event will take place in the heart of Walker’s Point, on Bruce Street between Second and Third streets and will feature skateboard ramps and obstacles provided by Cream City Skatepark, beer from Indeed Brewing Co, snacks and beverages from Station 1846 (City Tours MKE), food trucks by Cafe Corazon and Twisted Plants, vintage and locally made items, live music and more.

The event is free. Skaters of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. The party will kick-off with a 12 & Under Skate Workshop from noon–1 p.m. with support from the folks at Cream City Skatepark. Pre-register here ; spots are limited!

The live music lineup will feature Muzzle, Cherry Clerk, Soma, Matty Timmons and So Zuppy.

Vendors this year include: Ina Maka, East Side Jawnz, Jans Journeys Vintage, 9th Place Vintage, Soul Seeds by Calynn Klohn, Beth Eaton Pottery and Dusty Bird Projects.

The Bean Plant Block Party is supported by 91.7 WMSE. A portion of beer sales will be donated to the National DIY Skatepark.