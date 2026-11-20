× Expand Photo courtesy of Ava Kuredjian Ava Kuredjian Ava Kuredjian, host of "The River Flows" on WPR's WHAD, 90.7 FM.

Radio listeners are hearing a new voice on Saturday evenings. Ava Kuredjian’s “The River Flows” is filling the early evening slot on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR), long occupied by Jonathan Øverby’s “The Road to Higher Ground.” Like Øverby, Kuredjian programs music from around the world—let’s avoid that “world music” marketing tag if we can. Where Øverby presented like an old master, Kuredjian brings a fresh voice. She sounds eager to explore.

The Southern California native came to WPR with a background in college radio. At KCSB (University of California Santa Barbara), Kuredjian “was focused on Middle Eastern music,” she recalls. “My parents are both immigrants with ties to Armenia, Iran and Lebanon, so I’ve always felt a pull towards music from those regions. I’d never really delved into those traditions though, only listening to what my parents and grandparents would put on around the house, so this show was a great opportunity to learn more about my own culture through music and actually research the artists and genres that I’d grown up hearing.”

Kuredjian started with WPR in 2025 as a music producer, doing social media, filling in on-air and taking an hour-long shift as a classical music host. With “The River Flows,” Kuredjian departs from the station’s Euro-rooted classical format to circle the globe. The meditative sounds of the oud can switch to eager Irish fiddling. Caribbean steel drumming can segue to the manic clarinets of klezmer.

Wide Variety

“My goal for the music on the show is for it to represent a wide variety of places and musical traditions while maintaining a common throughline from song to song, so I don’t really have criteria for what I will and won’t play,” Kuredjian says. Like the great FM DJs of the past, she programs thoughtfully. Musical or emotional themes emerge through the sequence of tracks.

“When selecting the music, I usually build around one piece. If a track from a CD I recently listened to really calls to me, I start there and then see what instruments or musical traditions I can hear in it,” Kuredjian explains. “Then, I try to make connections—can I go somewhere else in the world that uses this same instrument in a different way? Is there a certain vibe to a song that I can trace to something else? Do I want to stay in one area a bit longer to explore a particular sound or genre? Have I played a lot of quieter stuff, and is it time to switch to a more upbeat sound? How can I do that without it being jarring to listeners? Those are questions I ask myself when I put the music together for the show.”

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How to define the music heard on “The River Flows”? “I don’t really love the label ‘world music,’ because all music is technically ‘world music,’ but I guess that would be an appropriate title for what I play because it really is such a mix of everything,” Kuredjian says. “I try to put an emphasis on folk or classical from different parts of the world. All of it is from our music library at WPR, which is such an amazing resource that I could spend days exploring.”

Ava Kuredjian’s “The River Flows” can be heard 5-9 p.m. Saturdays on WHAD, 90.7 FM.