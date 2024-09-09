Avril Lavigne takes the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Monday

× Expand Photo: avrillavigne.com Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne

Who doesn’t love a Monday night concert? If you’re like me, then you never pass up an opportunity to see a show no matter what day of the week it is. If that’s the case, Monday night’s Avril Lavigne concert may be right up your alley.

Lavigne will be taking the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater to perform her greatest hits alongside Simple Plan and girlfriends. So whether you’ve been a fan since “Complicated” in 2002 or “Girlfriend” in 2007, you’re sure to hear some songs that take you back in time. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. with tickets starting around $50.