Bastille Days Brings France to East Town

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz The Dirty Sweet - Bastille Days The Dirty Sweet perform at Bastille Days in Milwaukee (2025)

Bastille Days served up four days of French culture—everything from food and acrobatics to can can dancers and a 5k run through the streets of East Town.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Black Belt Theatre - Bastille Days Black Belt Theatre performs at Bastille Days in Milwaukee (2025)

With four stages there was plenty of music. At times, bands had to compete with buzzing of U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 jets for sonic airspace. The lakefront air show left already scarce parking at a premium. Le stationnement était une chienne!

Sunday’s music ran the gamut from Robin Pluer’s survey of cabaret sounds to the pop hooks of The Dirty Sweet and the rock of Black Belt Theatre to the authentic New Orleans sound of the Extra Crispy Brass Band.