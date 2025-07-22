Bastille Days Brings France to East Town

Cathedral Square saw a replica Eiffel Tower, French patisserie and great music for Bastille Days.

Bastille Days served up four days of French culture—everything from food and acrobatics to can can dancers and a 5k run through the streets of East Town.

With four stages there was plenty of music. At times, bands had to compete with buzzing of U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 jets for sonic airspace. The lakefront air show left already scarce parking at a premium. Le stationnement était  une chienne!

Sunday’s music ran the gamut from Robin Pluer’s survey of cabaret sounds to the pop hooks of The Dirty Sweet and the rock of Black Belt Theatre to the authentic New Orleans sound of the Extra Crispy Brass Band.

