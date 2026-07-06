Bastille Days Marks its 45th Year Downtown

× Expand Photo by Melissa Miller Photography Storm the Bastille - Bastille Days Runners line-up for Bastille Days' Storm the Bastille 5k by Cathedral Square Park in Downtown Milwaukee

Returning for its 45th year, Milwaukee’s Bastille Days will take over Cathedral Square Park again this July 9-12. The festival is Downtown’s largest street event, named in honor of the French national holiday, Bastille Day, which celebrates the storming of the Bastille prison, a key part of the French Revolution.

The Bastille Days Festival was launched in 1982 by an executive at the Pfister and celebrated near Mason Street. Shortly after, the event was taken over by the East Town Association and moved to its current location at Cathedral Square Park. Components such as the annual Storming of the Bastille 5k (celebrating its 40th anniversary this year) were added along the way, bolstering the reputation of the event. Last year, the Storming of the Bastille drew 4,594 registered participants and numerous more who ran with the pack unregistered.

Live Music and Dancers

Expand Photo by Melissa Miller Photography Cancan dancers - Bastille Days French cancan dancers at Bastille Days

Additionally, each year Bastille Days hosts live music at four different stages and has performers that pop-up throughout the festival grounds from French CanCan dancers to the Tamarind Tribal Belly Dancers. A variety of different vendors and musical groups participate marking the festival as a decidedly French and Milwaukee influenced event.

“There’s some French foods, some French artists, some French cultural aspects, a lot of other kinds of multicultural aspects as well,” says East Town Association Executive Director Tammy Bockhorst.

In the future, however, the Festival is looking to expand its French offerings. “As we continue to host tradition-rich events like Jazz in the Park and Bastille Days, our goal is to enhance the authentic cultural experience for our attendees,” explained Bockhorst. We are currently focusing on incorporating more French influence into our programming, including traditional food, artists, and cultural elements. Looking ahead to next year, we ambitiously aim to lean further into this ‘French flair’ to bring the event back to its roots.”

The East Town Association is also looking to spiff up the event to make it more “whimsical,” taking festivalgoers away from the streets of Milwaukee and temporarily into a land of imagination and joy. The first Attendee-Juried Vendor Contest will debut this year, where the over 200,000 attendees can vote for their favorite designed booths with prizes for the organization that wins.

French Influence in Milwaukee

While Milwaukee has never had a significant French ethnic population, it does have some important French ties; a few Frenchmen’s work provided an outsized impact on the city. Solomon Juneau, a French-Canadian fur trader founded Juneautown and with Byron Kilbourn and George Walker, formed Milwaukee in 1846. He later became the city’s first mayor. Marquette University bears the name of French missionary Jacque Marquette who camped on present day Pere Marquette Park in 1674. And on Marquette’s campus sits the oldest building in the city, the St. Joan of Arc Chapel, built in 1420 in France, now assembled in Milwaukee.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Today, French influence in Milwaukee is maintained through the Alliance Française de Milwaukee who host French cultural events, teach French language lessons and serve as a place of connection for French heritage and speaking people. Milwaukee’s Francophone population is a mix of people with French European heritage and African immigrants from former French colonies. You can find the Alliance Française at the festival serving up beignets and French culture.

“These festivals remain a magical tradition for Milwaukee, bringing people from all over to experience our downtown area firsthand,” said Bockhorst. “Beyond the arts and culture, these events provide an important opportunity for visitors to form their own positive impressions of our city.”

Stage Line-ups:

Kilbourn/Beaux Arts Stage:

Thursday July 9

Noon to 12:45 p.m. - Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance

12:45 pm & 3pm (15 mins)- Learn to Speak French

1:45 pm to 4:45pm - Patchouli

pm to 4:45pm - 5:35 pm-8:05pm- Sweet Sheiks

8:50 pm to 11:20

Friday July 10

Noon-12:45 pm - Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance

12:45 pm & 3 pm (15 min sets) - Learn to Speak French

1:45 pm to 5 pm - Texas Dave Trio

6-8:15 pm - Jerry Grillo with Guests…the Golden Gals MKE

9 to 11:30 pm-The Listening Party

Saturday July 11

11:45-1:15 p.m.- Hanna Simone & Early Bird

1:15 pm & 3 pm- Learn to Speak French

2 to 4:30 pm - Robin Pluer

5:15 pm to 8:15 pm - Troubadours of Rhythm

9 pm to 11:25 pm - Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra

Sunday July 12

Noon-12:10 pm & 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm - Learn to Speak French

12:10-1:15 pm Hildegarde

2:15pm to 3:45 pm - Robin Pluer

4:30 to 6:40 pm - Fox Valley

Cathedral Square Stage:

Thursday July 9

11:45 to 2:15 pm - Soul Patrol

3:15 pm to 5:15 pm - Wisconsin Space Program

6 pm to 8:20 pm - North Coast Orchestra

9:05to 11:30 pm Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

Friday July 10

11:45 to 2:15 pm - Paradise Jazz Band

3 pm to 5:15 pm - Maple Road

4 to 4:15 pm & 5:15-5:35 pm - Milwaukee Hittaz; (front of stage)

6-8:40 pm - VFunk

9:30-11:30 pm -Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Saturday July 11

10:30 am to 2:30 pm - Kids/Family Day promotion

11-11:55 am- Milwaukee Ballet

12:10 to 12:40 pm - Milwaukee French Immersion School

1pm to1:45 pm- Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance

2:45-5:15 pm- Fashionably Late

6:30-8:40 pm- The Us Project

9:20-11:30 pm - Extra Crispy Brass Band

Sunday July 12

12:15 to 3 pm - Big Al & Blues Howlers

3:55to 6:45 pm - The Hungry Williams

MSOE Stage:

Thursday July 9

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Kevin Soucie

2:30-5 p.m. - Ced

5:30-8 p.m. - Octavio Arcanjo

8:30-1:15 p.m. - French DJ Chill - John Stuart

Friday July 10

11:30 a.m.-2 pm - Tenley Sheldon

2:30-5 p.m. - Tobias Cainion

5:30-8 p.m. - Roxie Beane

8:30-11:15 p.m. - French DJ Chill - Jayx

Saturday July 11

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Hildegarde

2:30-5 p.m. - Miss Ingrid

5:30-8 p.m. - Emmitt James Duo

8:30-11:15 p.m.- French DJ Chill - Johnny Love

Sunday July 12

12:15-3 p.m. - The Style

3:30-6:30 p.m. - French DJ Chill - Lukwarm

Wells West Stage:

Thursday July 9

12:15-12:30 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

1:15-3:40 p.m. - The Last Bees

4:10-4:25 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

5:10-8 p.m.- The Panoptics

8:20-8:35 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

9:20-11:30 p.m. - Radio Radio

Friday July 10

Noon-12:15 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

1-3:30 p.m. - Otherwise Normal

4-4:15 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

5 7:30 p.m. - One Louder

8-8:15 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

911:30 p.m.-BREAKING CADENCE

Saturday July 11

11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m. North Coast for The Arts Rock Band

12:20-1:10 p.m. WI Academy Music Rock Band

1:35-1:50 p. W.auwatosa ESPRIT Pom & Dance Squad

2-2:15 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

3-5:15 p.m. - Sound Therapy

6-6:15 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

7-9:25 p.m. - 5 Card Studs

9:45-10 p.m. - Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans

10:05-11:30 p.m. - Drag Queen Show

Sunday July 12

Vive La Revolution II

12:10-1 p.m. - Spill

1:20-2:10 p.m. - Winefred RT

2:30-3:20 p.m. - Video Sex Priest

3:40-4:30 p.m. Louie & The Flashbombs

4:50-5:40 p.m. - Carbellion

6-6:50 p.m. Conniption

40th Annual Storm the Bastille Run:

Expand Photo by Melissa Miller Photography Bastille Days - Storm the Bastille 5k Aerials view of Milwaukee's skyline lit in red, white and blue along the route of the the Storm the Bastille 5k

Thursday, July 9th at 9 p.m.

Sign up Link: runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/StormtheBastille5k

Festival Volunteer Link: easttown.com/2026-storm-the-bastille-5k