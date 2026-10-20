Bay View’s New Artist-Run Metaphysical Shop, Strange Scene

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Strange Scene Strange Scene

Bay View’s Strange Scene (2861 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a go-to stop for all things odd, witchy or obscure. The artist-run metaphysical shop celebrated its grand opening in May and is home to everything from occult trinkets to mystical self-care products to a library of arcane literature while offering tarot readings, workshops and gallery exhibitions. Strange Scene is open Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. while closed Tuesday.

The website states, “Here at Strange Scene, we celebrate everyone’s strangeness. We believe it’s what makes each of us unique, and we’re committed to creating a space where everyone feels welcome, included, and free to be exactly who they are. That being said, Strange Scene was created to be a place of curiosity, creativity, and genuine connection.”

“It’s where things happen and people meet, and where weird newspaper guys come in,” laughs owner Maggie Sasso, also known as Madam Strange. “The people here really activate the space.” Strange Scene is decorated with thrifted oddities and constellations as well as Sasso’s father’s woodworking. Visitors can say hi to the house reptiles Monty the python and Tyblit the bearded dragon.

Locally Made

Expand Photo Courtesy of Strange Scene Strange Scene

Perusing the tables and shelves, one will find locally made goods like Madam Strange’s sprays, altar claws, patches and tarot cases as well as ceramic cauldrons and altar bowls made by her husband Odd, white sage and palo santo from Whispering Winds, runes by Shield & Spear, candles from 1207 Wax Works, spell kits by Wildcraft Rituals Co., artwork from Bee Batty Studio, thrifted clothing from Maddy of the Moon, ethically sourced insects from The Beetle Burrow and lots more in the ways of herbs, crystals, incense, essential oils and books.

On the east wall of Strange Scene is the ever-evolving 4th Wall Gallery space for local artists. Currently on display is the work of Warren DeBoer, through November. Also in the store is a dedicated stage for tarot readings, plus the studio space in the back is host to a number of workshops for runes, terrariums, pendulums, tarot for beginners and more. “We’ve had an amazing turnout and reception, and lots of returning customers,” Sasso affirms. “I’m very grateful.”

Originally from Kentucky, Sasso grew up in an artistic family and had been involved in the performing arts. She arrived in Wisconsin in 2007 for college at UW-Madison where she studied woodworking, metalsmithing and weaving textiles. “I would think of a lot of things I made as props, so they would accompany a performance of some sort, then they would be displayed with a photograph in a gallery to let you know that this object lived a life outside of the space.” After moving to Milwaukee in 2011, Sasso was a recipient of the Mary L. Nohl Fellowship and taught at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), starting the textile lab there.

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Capricorn Moon

Expand Photo Courtesy of Strange Scene Maggie Sasso AKA Madam Strange

“I was getting into astrology,” she recalls. “Turns out I’m a Capricorn moon, which means I like to process my emotions through understanding all the factors. I found out that my favorite astrology podcaster used tarot cards when she was doing readings, so I came to Altered State of Mind and bought my first tarot deck.”

Sasso’s background in art history and as an installation artist expanded her understanding of symbols and constructing narratives to process emotional pain. “I could do all the processing of a three-month exhibition with one card hand, and for other people, and I was just hooked.” Over time, she assumed the name Madam Strange and performed tarot readings at Luna Verde, which is now across the street from her store. Sasso also started participating in vendor markets like What the Hex to sell textiles, leather tarot cases and spell jars she had made. “Those were great; I really enjoyed meeting everybody.”

The space housing Strange Scene had previously been another metaphysical shop, Altered State of Mind. After it closed in 2025, the landlord wanted another shop of the same kind—and then came Strange Scene.