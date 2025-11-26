× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2025 Reveal Party

Each year readers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, nonprofits, events and more to choose the best of what the Milwaukee area has to offer. Best of Milwaukee is 100% community-generated nominations and votes. Milwaukee decides, not our editors.

Want to find out who is Milwaukee's Best? Come be the first to see who wins the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Awards! We're thrilled to be celebrating this year's winners and 35 years of Best of Milwaukee.

Enjoy an evening at The Garage at Milwaukee's iconic Harley-Davidson Museum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Get tickets to the party here. Finalists receive two complimentary tickets. Email BOM@shepex.com to get your ticket code.

Community Food Drive

This year, Best of Milwaukee's reveal party will include a food drive to support those in need. We encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food items to stock local food pantries and make a positive impact in our community. Together, we can make a difference—every donation counts!

All donations will be given to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

2025 Finalists

If you are a finalist for the Best of Milwaukee 2025, you can receive two complimentary tickets! Email BOM@shepex.com to get your ticket code and reserve your tickets here.

Not sure if you're a finalist? View Best of Milwaukee 2025 Finalists below by group:

Finalists are listed in alphabetical order by category.