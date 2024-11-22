Beware: Milwaukee Krampusnacht Takes Over Brewery District Again

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian A Krampus ready to ply his trade in weeding out the naughty children from the good. A Krampus ready to ply his trade in weeding out the naughty children from the good.

The Krampus is an evil, hairy, horned creature with one purpose on one night: gathering and taking away all the children who were naughty during the year. Although some adults could easily qualify, the basket on his back is filled with bad children being taken away. Bavarian and Austrian folklore holds that the path becomes clear for St Nicholas.

While the old elf distributes candy and treats to the good children, Milwaukee celebrates the mean one on Sunday, Dec. 1, 3-10:00 p.m., with an evening full of festivities, food, music and the traditional Krampusnacht parade. This seventh edition of the fun event features over 60 vendors along Juneau Avenue, with Ninth and 10th streets blocked off for pedestrian strolling.

“Last year, this was our biggest event to date, with up to 4,000 people attending … this sort of morbid Christmas that has really evolved,” said Tea Krulos, the event’s organizer. “The beer district has been positive in their praise, as it attracts people to the area on an off night and makes them happy for the trade.”

Dressing Up

So many traditions have grown from the quiet beginnings such as the Krampus parade, a circuitous route with people in costume, from elaborate representations of the Krampus to those wearing in ugly sweaters. Last year, floats and baby buggies joined in the march. Krulos said the first parades had great people officially involved and others dressing up.

“Each year, we try to keep the popular programming like the Kid’s Krampus story time, and add new stuff,” Krulos said. “This time it’s the Krampus Court, like a comedy improve, where people can find out if they are naughty or nice, led by a group of comedians.”

A big part of the lure to the district is the loose walking atmosphere along the street, going to different venues, watching the people in unique homemade costumes, and the businesses presenting different food and drink fare.

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian An apparition appears on Krampusnacht along Juneau Avenue at the 2023 festivities. An apparition appears on Krampusnacht along Juneau Avenue at the 2023 festivities.

Among them, Best Place (917 W. Juneau Ave.) with its gift shoppe serving hot drinks; The Great Hall on Milwaukee Stage with acts like The Squeezettes and Xposed 4Heads; St. Nick’s Speakeasy, underneath the hall, has tarot readers and a 5 p.m. show by the Milwaukee Thermin Society, who also perform at 4 p.m. in The Courtyard.

The Best Place Blue Ribbon Hall features the always-popular Kids’ Krampus story time at 3:30 p.m., and the Krampuskarten Workshop at 5:30 p.m., where kids can make their own Krampus-themed holiday cards.

“The Best Place is actually at the historic Pabst Brewery, and every business in the district is independently owned,” said Sara Grissmeyer, the event coordinator for Best Place. “My youngest girl, Nora, and her friends volunteer for the Kids’ Krampus by taking tickets and guiding guests to their seats. “It’s interesting because this was founded by the Best family, one of whom married into the Pabst family,” she said. “He bought into the brewery business because he refused to be handed anything. Milwaukee’s Best?”

Krulos noted that preparations for the festival begin almost one year in advance. “The first step in choosing the date, the week after the festival ends, and we’ll talk with the businesses to arrive at an appropriate date…let is all gestate for a bit, and by early spring, the planning begins in earnest.”

Parking in the area can be easily access from a parking structure at Ninth and Juneau avenues, and another one near the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Milwaukee Krampusnacht tickets are available at milwaukeekrampusnacht.ticketbud.com/milwaukee-krampusnacht-2024.