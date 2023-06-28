Biden-Harris Administration Awards $34.88 Million to Wisconsin Infrastructure Projects

× Expand Photo via City of Milwaukee Villard Ave.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that the Biden-Harris Administration has allocated $34.88 million from the RAISE discretionary grant program to three infrastructure projects in Wisconsin.

Under the president's infrastructure law, the expanded RAISE grant program aims to support communities of all sizes. The federal funding is evenly split between rural and urban areas nationwide, providing equal opportunities for growth and development. These grants are part of President Biden's comprehensive Investing in America agenda, which focuses on revitalizing the nation's infrastructure, attracting over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments, generating employment opportunities, and fostering a resilient, clean-energy economy to combat climate change.

"We are utilizing the funds allocated in President Biden's infrastructure law to assist communities nationwide in realizing their visions for new infrastructure projects," said Buttigieg via statement. "Through these RAISE grants, we are creating well-paying jobs in both rural and urban communities. These projects will enhance safety, combat climate change, promote equity, strengthen our supply chain, and deliver numerous other benefits."

The projects awarded this year will contribute to improved accessibility, affordability, and safety for transportation users. They encompass a range of initiatives, including strengthening supply chains, reducing traffic congestion, replacing bridges, and enhancing road infrastructure for the benefit of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Moreover, 70% of the grants are allocated to projects in regions identified as Areas of Persistent Poverty or Historically Disadvantaged Communities.

This year, the Department of Transportation (DOT) received $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion allocated. Among the Wisconsin projects receiving funding are:

Kenosha County Bicycle Trail ($5.58 million): This project involves the design and construction of an extension to the Kenosha County Bicycle Trail, including two bridges to facilitate safe crossings for pedestrians, bicyclists, and non-motorized modes of transportation.

Reimagining Villard Avenue ($14.3 million): The project aims to make improvements along W. Villard Avenue, encompassing N. Sherman Boulevard to the Oak Leaf Trail and 20th Street Powerline Trail at N. 20th Street. The proposed enhancements include raised bike lanes and intersections, curb extensions, improved lighting and signals, as well as the establishment of a pedestrian plaza.

I-41 Zoo Freeway: Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive ($15 million): This initiative focuses on rehabilitating approximately 11 bridges along a four-mile corridor of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive. Additionally, auxiliary lanes will be added between on/off ramps from Burleigh Street to Capitol Drive, and from Capitol Drive to Hampton Avenue. The project also involves widening two bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad to accommodate the additional auxiliary lanes. The primary goal of this project is to alleviate delays in accessing nearby recreational and tourist destinations such as the zoo, Fiserv Forum, American Family Field and outdoor recreation sites.

RAISE discretionary grants are designed to assist project sponsors at the state and local levels, including municipalities, tribal governments, counties, and others, in completing vital freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects. These grants provide funding opportunities for projects that may have been challenging to support through other U.S. DOT grant programs. The RAISE program is one of several competitive grant programs available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, offering communities various avenues to secure funding for infrastructure projects.

The complete list of funded projects can be found on the Department of Transportation website.