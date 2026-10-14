Bob Reitman Comes Full Circle

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bob Reitman

“Time” was the theme of the playlist poet and DJ Bob Reitman offered to attendees at Monday’s 12th House in Twilight: An Immersive Celebration at the Pabst Theater. It was Columbus Day in 1968 when Reitman spun the Doors’ “Break On Through,” christening legendary FM radio station WZMF.

The event celebrated Reitman’s sophomore album with proceeds from the evening and album sales going to WUWM 89.7 to support the creation of Reitman Radio Camp, a week-long camp geared toward Milwaukee-area high school students interested in audio production.

“WUWM gave me my first chance. It’s a way of thanking them,” Reitman says. “I owe my career to public radio people who are different from commercial radio people. My time at WUWM was just pure with really no limits. I couldn’t have had a better situation.”

A circle divided into 12 astrological houses of the zodiac provided a map for the immersive evening that included music, dance, improvisational comedy and plenty of poetry.

The Green Room

Before the show the Green Room downstairs buzzed with energy. Indigenous folks put on their regalia and check the mirror as drums, bells and percussion beat lightly; Rufus King High School's a cappella vocal group King's Chord warms up, as poets Jodie Jasim and Bryon Cherry attentively work on their selections for the evening.

Surveying the room, Erin Bagatta, WUWM creative manager recognizes the positive energy of all the groups coming together.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Indigenous Peoples’ Day event

Andrew R. Ynnocencio helped braid his daughter Esperanza’s hair and comments on the show falling on a holiday. Rebranding Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day is important. He said Christopher Columbus was the start of the nightmare and taking back the day is a way to heal what happened.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bob Reitman chatting and signing autographs

Honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the evening kicked off with Oneida Nation’s Mark Denning & The Good Land Youth Dancers, gathered to share Reitman’s legacy and shared dedication to the youth of Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Reitman was upstairs chatting with folks in the receiving line, many getting his autograph on 12th House and even a few lucky fans carrying The Eleventh House, his debut album from 1972. He is humbled by listeners recalling his days at WZMF, the station that set the stage for progressive rock radio.

12 Houses

Omnivorous and eclectic, Reitman’s musical taste provided a template for the evening’s performances. Utilizing the houses of the zodiac as convenient chapters the evening included 40+ Double Dutch Club Milwaukee, the wellness and social club exhibiting jump rope skills with each member’s age proudly displayed on the back of their shirt (6th House - Routine).

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Other acts included Interchange Theater Co-op’s improvisational comedy (7th House - Partnership); poetry from Jasim (3rd House – Communication) and Cherry (9th House - Philosophy & Expansion) and Barry Ollman performing songs by Reitman’s inspiration Bob Dylan (11th House – Friendship). Ollman commented he had not been in the room since 1969 when he saw Santana headline a concert.

The evening’s final house saw Reitman and WUWM’s Lauri Jones seated and informally chatting, with Reitman expertly connecting the dots from the kid writing his first poems to the humble sage who fell in love with rock and roll. Crediting his three families: blood relatives, fellow members of his current “commune” and the family of listeners who shared in his long and winding journey, Jones noted of all the stations Reitman has in his resume, only WUWM’s call letters remain.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bob Reitman waves

What’s next? “Tomorrow morning,” Reitman quipped.

Why time? “Because I am running out of it?” he laughed.

Jones cued up the album to one of his poems and at 33 1/3 revolutions per minute the circle continues. The house lights came up and “Time of the Season” by the Zombies sent the audience into the night.