Brewers Honor 8-Year-Old Highland Park Shooting Victim

Nearly two weeks later, the impact of the mass shootings during an Independence Day Parade in Highland Park still reverberates nationwide. The community itself has come together with public vigils while memorial services for the seven dead victims have been completed. The healing process still comes hard.

Bond was denied for the alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who faces seven counts of first-degree murder. Other charges are pending, based on injuries to more than two dozen parade spectators and weapons violations. After the rampage, he allegedly drove to the Madison area to commit another mass shooting which was not carried out.

In announcing the charges, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said, “This is a trauma that will ripple outside the courtrooms. What should have been a celebration of freedom, ended in despair, for our community. All of the people who died … lost their freedom, all of it, every ounce of freedom they had.

Among the injured were Zion Elementary School District 6 superintendent Dr. Keeley Roberts, and her twin children, Luke and Cooper. Dr. Roberts, who has taken a leave of absence, and Cooper were shot. Luke was hit by shrapnel and released after treatment.

Cooper’s injuries a more serious and include a severed spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. On Tuesday, he underwent a successful surgery to repair his esophagus but is listed in critical condition from an elevated fever and a new infection.

Brewers Step Up

× Expand Photo Credit: Kirsten Schmitt / Milwaukee Brewers Cooper Roberts Jersey The Milwaukee Brewers honored 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim, Connor Roberts, with his own jersey. The number "22" belongs to his favorite player, Christian Yelich.

The Milwaukee Brewers organization took note when they discovered he was a fan of the team. Last Friday, ahead of a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, they hung a ceremonial jersey in their dugout. It had the 8-year-old youngster’s name on the back, along with the number “22” of Christian Yelich, his favorite player.

“It’s a Brewers fan, and we want to show support for him and his family, and the incredibly difficult times they are facing,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell in a statement. “We want to recognize that, and let their family know that we are thinking about them.”

The Zion District 6 website has been informing the community on Cooper’s condition. His injuries were initially stabilized, and he regained consciousness on the same day that the jersey was hung. He asked to see his brother and the family dog.

“You can’t imagine,” said Counsell. “The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable. We’re doing such a small thing but hopefully it can make one part of the day for them a little better.”

The Brewers statement also said they are in contact with the family and looking to set up “a meeting between him and his favorite players, when the time is appropriate.”