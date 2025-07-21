Céad míle fáilte—a hundred thousand welcomes are waiting for you at Milwaukee Irish Fest!

The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and one of the largest is right around the corner. Milwaukee Irish Fest is returning to the Henry Maier Festival Park from August 14-17 for its 45th celebration of music and culture. To add to the anticipation, they’re giving a sneak peek of what you can expect at the festival, including some of the confirmed entertainment acts and ways to get discounted and free admission.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is the world’s largest Irish music festival, and this year is no exception. There will be more than

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Milwaukee Irish Fest Festival goers enjoy some drinks at Milwaukee Irish Fest

100 entertainment acts on 18 stages, from Irish folk music to rock to bluegrass to everything in between. The much anticipated, genre-spanning roster includes Cherish the Ladies, Skerryvore, The Gardiner Brothers, Hermitage Green, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and more!

"At Milwaukee Irish Fest, we strive to create an experience that feels like coming home—whether it’s your first time or your fifteenth time attending," said Caitlin Ward, executive director of CelticMKE, the festival's organizer. "This year, we’re thrilled to welcome back fan favorites while introducing 22 incredible artists, representing a wide range of Celtic genres for all ages to enjoy."

The 2025 festival also signals the return of the “Grand Hooley” Thursday night preview, with parts of the festival grounds open to help kick off the weekend. The festival will conclude on Sunday with the traditional “Scattering” event, where dozens of entertainment acts will convene on one stage as a send-off to next year.

For those looking for deals and discounts, there are several ways to save at the gate this year, too:

Kids 12 & under are always free.

Active Duty Military receive free admissions plus one guest any day of the festival with a valid military ID (all gates).

Donate school supplies on Thursday, Aug 14, to support Hope House of Milwaukee and get free entry.

On Friday, Aug 15, college students get a $3 discount with a valid student I.D.

Donate non-perishable food items to support the Hunger Task Force (at the south gate only) on Sunday, Aug 17, between 8 and 11 am to get free admission. * 3 items of donation recommended

Download the free festival app to map out your festival weekend and set reminders for the performances you don't want to miss. Available on Apple and Android devices, visit irishfest.com.