Cactus Club 'In the Clouds' Artist Residency Applications Now Open

× Expand Photo by Gosha Ananchev Lonesome Bill Walker and Sevan Mercy making art Lonesome Bill Walker and Sevan Mercy making art for the Transport dance party

Cactus Plus, the nonprofit companion to Bay View’s esteemed venue Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.), is gearing up for the second year of its In the Clouds artist residency. The program, funded by the Wilhelm Family Foundation, fits appropriately into Cactus Club’s Accessibility Initiative by prioritizing disabled, neurodivergent and chronically ill artists. In the Clouds applications are open through Sunday, April 12.

Available as both an in-person and virtual residency, In the Clouds grants each artist a $1,500 stipend and will have them develop a community event as well as give an artist talk, all while providing them opportunities for connecting with fellow artists and arts spaces. Creative individuals of all mediums, whether it be music, film, visual art, fibers, photography, writing, dance or otherwise, are encouraged to apply. No new work or exhibition is required. This year, three artists - one virtual and two in-person - will be chosen, with the residency taking place June 22-26.

Expand Photo by Joe Acri Jah Hines leads workshop at Cactus Club Jah Hines leading a cyanotype printing workshop at Cactus Club

Community program coordinator Gosha Ananchev explains that In the Clouds had been conceived from a series of artist installations at Cactus Club. “We wished to provide direct resources for artists to connect with others, dream, and grow in their practices. ITC began as a way to broaden how artists could engage with our space and uplift a community which Cactus had previously been less capable of resourcing.”

Cactus Club’s Accessibility Initiative is guided by an ethos championing art as a tool of liberation while recognizing the intersectionality of all struggles. In 2025, Cactus Club reached a significant milestone with the construction of its ADA-accessible ramp completed. “We define accessibility in a broad light,” Ananchev continues. “Improving accessibility is the dismantling of barriers: physical/sensorial, financial, legislative, and cultural.”

In fact, In the Clouds is unique among artist residencies in that it pays artists rather than charging them. “We trust artists as the experts of their own artist journey,” Ananchev adds.

The inaugural 2025 In the Clouds roster had mosaic artist Kate Klingbeil, Appleton-based musician and singer Poet22, filmmaker Jah Hines and the collaborative multimedia duo of Lonesome Bill Walker and Sevan Mercy. As part of their residencies, Klingbeil designed and installed the mosaic and railing of Cactus Club’s ramp, Poet22 performed at Twin Cities Pride, Hines led a cyanotype printing workshop and Walker & Mercy performed at the Out There series and collaborated with Cactus Club’s monthly dance night series Transport.

In the Clouds 2026 adds a few more expectations from artists, mainly with the incorporation of a community event, which may look like a discussion panel, workshop, screening or performance. Ananchev notes, “Residents are still free to use their stipend how they wish, whether it is to cover living costs, materials, or for the development of their event.”

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Those interested in applying for the In the Clouds residency may do so here.

“It is a joy seeing the richness of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s arts community via the applications,” Ananchev affirms. “Because the residency is open to all mediums, we don’t yet know what mediums the residents will be working in – so that is exciting to anticipate, learning about the selected artists and their practice.”