Celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee

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Photo: juneteenthmilwaukee.com
Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade 2022
Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade 2022
Milwaukee is home to one of the largest and oldest continuously run Juneteenth celebrations in the United States: the Juneteenth Jubilee Parade, which is celebrating its 55th year. In addition to the Jubilee, there are several Juneteenth events around town this weekend:
Juneteenth at Summerfest
- June 18-20
- Summerfest Grounds
- 6 PM
55th Annual Milwaukee Juneteenth Jubilee Parade
- Friday, June 19
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive—starting near W Atkinson Aveand ending between W Locust St and N Martin Luther King Dr
- 9 AM
Juneteenth Celebration
- Friday, June 19
- Rose Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Dr
- 9AM-4PM
WiFCC Milwaukee County Zoo Family Day & Juneteenth Celebration
- Friday, June 19
- 10AM-4PM
Jam on Juneteenth
- Friday, June 19
- ThriveOn King
- 11:30AM-3:30PM
Fondy Farmers Market
- Friday, June 26
- 4-6:30PM