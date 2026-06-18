Celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee

Celebrate Freedom Day around Milwaukee from the annual Juneteenth Jubilee to the Milwaukee County Zoo and Fondy Farmers Market.

by

Community News

Milwaukee is home to one of the largest and oldest continuously run Juneteenth celebrations in the United States: the Juneteenth Jubilee Parade, which is celebrating its 55th year. In addition to the Jubilee, there are several Juneteenth events around town this weekend: 

Juneteenth at Summerfest

  • June 18-20
  • Summerfest Grounds
  • 6 PM

55th Annual Milwaukee Juneteenth Jubilee Parade

  • Friday, June 19
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive—starting near W Atkinson Aveand ending between W Locust St and N Martin Luther King Dr
  • 9 AM

Juneteenth Celebration

  • Friday, June 19
  • Rose Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Dr
  • 9AM-4PM

WiFCC Milwaukee County Zoo Family Day & Juneteenth Celebration

  • Friday, June 19
  • 10AM-4PM

Jam on Juneteenth

  • Friday, June 19
  • ThriveOn King
  • 11:30AM-3:30PM

Fondy Farmers Market

  • Friday, June 26
  • 4-6:30PM

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