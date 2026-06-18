Celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo: juneteenthmilwaukee.com Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade 2022 Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade 2022

Milwaukee is home to one of the largest and oldest continuously run Juneteenth celebrations in the United States: the Juneteenth Jubilee Parade, which is celebrating its 55th year. In addition to the Jubilee, there are several Juneteenth events around town this weekend:

June 18-20

Summerfest Grounds

6 PM

Friday, June 19

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive—starting near W Atkinson Aveand ending between W Locust St and N Martin Luther King Dr

9 AM

Friday, June 19

Rose Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Dr

9AM-4PM

Friday, June 19

10AM-4PM

Friday, June 19

ThriveOn King

11:30AM-3:30PM