Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with Pabst Blue Ribbon, Blatz, and Schlitz Bobbleheads

Wisconsin and beer go hand in hand, so it seems fitting that National Beer Lovers Day be considered a true holiday in our beloved Brew City. Whether you’re a fan of Pabst Blue Ribbon, Blatz, or Schlitz, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has a way for you to celebrate Beer Lovers Day on Saturday, Sept. 7.

In honor of the holiday, and the 180th anniversary of Pabst Brewing Company, the museum and brewing company have partnered to unveil a limited-edition Beer Bobblehead Series. The series includes Pabst Blue Ribbon, Blatz and Schlitz bobbleheads.

There are two Pabst Blue Ribbon bobbleheads, one featuring Cool Blue holding up three mugs of beer, and one featuring Cool Blue wearing football gear, holding a football in one hand and a beer in the other. The Blatz bobblehead features the Barrel Man mascot holding a beer in one hand and holding up the No. 1 single with the other. Finally, the Schlitz bobblehead features the iconic belted globe Schlitz logo.

“These iconic mascots and logos are known by countless beer lovers and these bobbles are sure to be popular with beer fans across the world,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with an iconic Wisconsin brand to bring fans these bobbleheads.”

The new bobbleheads aren’t expected to ship until December but are available for purchase online here for $30-35 each.