Celebrate the Hits & More of Disco Queen Donna Summer

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Living Your Dreams Events is hosting its inaugural disco party celebrating the hits, music, and legacy of the legendary undisputed Queen of Disco, Donna Summer.

For all you super fans and mega fans of Donna Summer, this is one unforgettable party you will not want to miss!

The celebration will be held on Friday, December 11th at The Deco (7410 W. Greenfield Avenue Milwaukee) which will be transformed for the evening into the spirit of New York’s legendary nightclub Studio 54, famous for its glamorous parties, celebrity guests, late nights, and unforgettable decadence.

Get ready for an evening of dancing as a Video DJ brings Donna Summer’s iconic music, live performances, and music videos to life.

Donna Summer was much more than the Queen of Disco. She was a trailblazer whose music crossed genres, including disco, R&B, soul, pop, rock, and electronic dance music. Her groundbreaking collaborations with producers Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte helped create global hits including “Love to Love You Baby” and the revolutionary “I Feel Love,” a recording that would become enormously influential in the development of electronic dance music.

Donna’s remarkable musical journey began in church and continued through rock music and musical theater in Europe before she became an international superstar. Her musical influences included Mahalia Jackson and Janis Joplin, and her career and discography spanned five decades.

Beyond her extraordinary voice and songwriting, Donna Summer was also an accomplished visual artist, actor, playwright, and humanitarian.

Donna Summer was, and remains, a global icon.

If Donna Summer’s music was part of the soundtrack of your life, this is your chance to relive those memories, get back on the dance floor, and celebrate the music that defined an era.

70s attire is encouraged, but optional.

The pre-party begins at 6:00 p.m., with the main disco party starting at 8:00 p.m. and ending at midnight.

The evening will feature a cash bar, photo booth, Video DJ, and gift card raffles for Early Bird ticket purchasers.

Admission tickets start at $35 for 8:00 p.m. and go on sale October 1.

Visit the Living Your Dreams Events website at livingyourdreamsevents.com for complete details about the Pre-party, VIP tickets, and Early Bird tickets.