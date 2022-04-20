City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 Hosts Downtown Area Plan Update Meeting

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Dept. of City Development - city.milwaukee.gov Milwaukee downtown from marina in evening Milwaukee downtown

Milwaukee’s 2010 Downtown Area Plan included the addition of a fixed-rail streetcar system, the revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue and enhancing the Station Plaza/Milwaukee Intermodal Station area, among other projects. Over the last decade, more than $3.5 billion has been invested in completed private and public projects and more than $2.5 billion is currently under construction or proposed to start soon.

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development (DCD) and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 have announced their second in a series of public meetings for the new Downtown Area Plan, “Connec+ing MKE – Downtown Plan 2040.” The open house-style format will be held at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Wednesday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Milwaukee residents are encouraged to attend and voice their vision for the future of downtown Milwaukee.

“Shaping the future of Milwaukee can be a collaborative process, and we are extending an invitation to join in,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “The time is now to plan for Milwaukee’s growth and future. The Downtown Area Plan will set priorities, strategies, and approaches that will help determine what the city center of Milwaukee will look like in the decades ahead.”

The meeting will be held as a Community Open House where residents will have the opportunity to learn about transformative projects from the 2010 area plan, engage with neighbors, and provide valuable input in the planning process. Accessibility and connectivity to adjacent neighborhoods will be a key focus in discussions for the updated plan. Public participation is integral to creating an equitable plan that is designed with everyone in mind.