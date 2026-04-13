Clowns Against Humanity: Standing Up to State Terror with Creativity and Whimsy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Clowns Against Humanity Clowns Against Humanity - No Kings (March 28, 2026 in Washinton Park) Clowns Against Humanity at the No Kings demonstration at Washington Park (March 28, 2026)

Art and performance in liberation movements have the powerful capacity to convey messages beyond just signs and slogans—especially if it embraces silliness and absurdity. This is where Clowns Against Humanity, Milwaukee’s new anti-fascist clown troupe, comes in. Formed last fall, the troupe follows the ethos of “standing up to state terror in their full power and whimsy” by way of skits that balance humor with social commentary.

Meeting weekly, Clowns Against Humanity comprises folks of varying skillsets and backgrounds. Many of them are new to clowning but might have experience with theater or performance. Some bring unique talents to the table; for example, clown Alexis has a studio art background while clown David is an accomplished balloon animal artist.

Joyful Militancy

Grace, one of the troupe’s founders, attended clown school and had previously been a member of the Portland, Oregon-based troupe Clownbloc, which she says Clowns Against Humanity is partially inspired by. She also cites the book Joyful Militancy by Carla Bergman and Nick Montgomery as having profoundly impacted her in using joy to empower social action.

“I just love devising so much,” Grace says about the troupe. “I feel so pumped after everyone’s creativity is so in the air and shared with each other.” Fellow founding member Isa affirms, “It always energizes me and leaves me a little more optimistic about the future.” Clown Mia mentions, “The joy is meant to be shared not just amongst us but with whoever gets to even participate, see or witness it.”

Prior to Clowns Against Humanity, Grace had last year hosted a clownist protest workshop. Upon connecting with Isa, Grace asked if she would be interested in a weekly political clown/theater session. “I was totally game,” Isa remembers. “We shared the same interest in clowning and physical acting, so we decided to just do it and see what happens.” The troupe then slowly built out from there.

Role-Playing

Rehearsals typically start with a series of warmup routines and quick role-playing games. Material is developed with input and improvisation from everyone in the troupe using a “yes, and” approach. Isa notes, “We do some writing, but I love the storytelling that comes from our bodies and impulses based on our experiences.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Clowns Against Humanity Clowns Against Humanity protest AI data centers Clowns Against Humanity perform a skit outside Turner Hall during a town hall meeting on AI data centers

So far, the troupe’s skits have corresponded with days of action or protests around different sociopolitical issues like Big Tech, ICE and the Trump administration’s authoritarianism. As a skit comes to life, the troupe practices it until the day of said event. “The onslaught of bad news is draining, and it’s hard to keep up a sustained fight on your own,” Isa contends. “We make sure we’re cultivating an inner sense of hope and joy and excitement and leaning into the satire and absurdity of the stuff we see.”

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The first Clowns Against Humanity skit took place in February outside Turner Hall during a town hall meeting about AI data centers. The performance entailed a snake oil tech salesperson promoting a computer debuting brand new AI technology. After the salesman invited folks walking by to come ask the computer a question, the computer angrily produced answers about excessive water usage, electricity bills driven up and increased carbon emissions.

A few weeks later, the clowns took to the recent No Kings protest at Milwaukee’s Washington Park rally, acting out a skit where they elected a king and proceeded to follow the king's orders. “A couple people came up to us asking if we were playing a game and if they could play too,” Grace recalls. “That gave us the idea to go up to people, offer them a crown and see if they would take it. Kids there were like, “No kings, that’s why we’re here today!” (laughs).”

Reason for Clowning

The troupe’s next performance will be at the Comité Sin Fronteras ‘Abolish ICE’ picket outside the Federal Courthouse (517 E. Wisconsin Ave.) this Tuesday at 5 p.m. The skit, scripted by clown Pepe, involves a fake game show with some truly hilarious contestants.

Mia, a trained theater director, notes that theater is one of the very few places in the world today technically not bound to social constructs, so folks should utilize it to share ideas with those who have a hard time listening. “My approach to theater has always been that it is a sacred human space in which people can meet, bridge, listen and play together. Theater doesn’t always need to be this serious thing—there’s a reason why I came to clowning—but with that said, if theater is an art form for people by people with people, then it’s an opportunity for us to at least imagine what tomorrow will be and practice it before we implement it.”

Clown Brad echoes these sentiments, adding, “Clowning is intended to be disruptive of social norms, constructs and expectations. Humor sets up expectations and then breaks them, and if you’re trying to get messaging through to people, disrupting those norms and expectations can leave someone always being open to listening to you.”

Those interested in joining Clowns Against Humanity may get in touch via Instagram. No experience necessary!