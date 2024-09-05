Cole Swindell Takes the Stage at The Rave This Friday

× Expand Photo via Cole Swindell - Facebook Cole Swindell Cole Swindell

Check out some live country music when Cole Swindell takes the stage at The Rave on Friday, Sept. 6. This country music star is known for his hits over the years, like “Single Saturday Night,” “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” and “Break Up in the End.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. with the Rave Plaza opening at 7 p.m. The plaza offers food and drinks ahead of the show, thanks to local food trucks and restaurants. Tickets to the concert start at $45.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit therave.com.