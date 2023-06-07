Colectivo Coffee Workers Ratify First Union Contract

In a historic moment for Colectivo Coffee, its workers have successfully ratified their first-ever union contract, drawing praise and congratulations from Stephanie Bloomingdale, the President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO. The momentous achievement marks a significant moment for the labor movement in Wisconsin and brings about improved working conditions for the employees.

Stephanie Bloomingdale expressed her delight at the workers' accomplishment, acknowledging their years of dedicated organizing, hard work, and unwavering solidarity. The successful negotiations led to a collective bargaining agreement between Colectivo Coffee workers and the IBEW Local 494 and IBEW Local 1220.

"With the ratification of their first-ever union contract with the IBEW Local 494 and IBEW Local 1220, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the workers of Colectivo Coffee," said Bloomingdale via statement. She further highlighted the significance of this achievement, emphasizing that it ensures the workers have a strong voice and a collective say in their working conditions.

Colectivo Coffee has become an iconic establishment in Wisconsin. With the successful unionization efforts, the workers can now enjoy improved job security, fair wages, and a safer working environment. The new contract promises to foster a collaborative relationship between management and the unionized employees. By securing these essential provisions, the workers of Colectivo Coffee can now enjoy greater stability.