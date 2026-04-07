Comité Sin Fronteras Expands Community Defense Networks in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy Comité Sin Fronteras Comité Sin Fronteras - DACA Renewal Fundraiser Comité Sin Fronteras hosting a fundraiser for DACA renewal at The Highbury

As fears loom about a potential Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge in Milwaukee, immigrant rights groups have quickly mobilized to keep their communities informed, prepared and safe. One such group is Comité Sin Fronteras (CSF). Originally formed as a branch of Voces de la Frontera (VDLF) in 2024, CSF has built up community defense networks comprising teams for legal observing, solidarity action and mutual aid. CSF recently became independent from its parent organization as it continues to share skills and coalition-build from a grassroots level.

Expand Photo courtesy of Comité Sin Fronteras Comité Sin Fronteras - Candlelight vigil for Cata Xochitl A candlelight vigil for Cata Xochitl, a DACA recipient who was detained by ICE despite having valid work authorization

The decision to break from VDLF was a difficult one but ultimately made most sense for CSF in its goals and tactics, as member Fernanda explains. “Eventually, we had differences in how we wanted to grow, so our decision to split essentially came down to having more autonomy. We want to fill gaps in the immigrants’ rights movement, and the only way to fill those gaps is to have our autonomy. We are still working with Voces and want to continue working with them because that’s going to be super important, especially if we go through a surge.”

As CSF organizers witnessed the ICE crackdowns in Chicago and Minneapolis, they rapidly expanded the already-robust community defense networks. Following the horrific killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents, CSF saw an influx of Milwaukee folks sign up for legal observer training. In fact, organizers even visited folks recently on the ground in Minneapolis who had been legal observing and carrying out mutual aid.

Thwarting the Assault

CSF member Al asserts that the immigrant rights movement must evolve in its tactics the same way ICE does. “That’s really the story that comes out of Minnesota. They leveled up in the face of an innovative ICE attack, and the general consensus in the anti-ICE movement is that ICE lost up there. There’s a reason Bovino got retired and Kristi Noem got fired. If it had gone well for them, that would not have been the outcome.”

The group is cognizant of how Milwaukee’s pervasive issues of racial and socioeconomic segregation significantly impact the work of immigrant rights groups here, which is why CSF developed a toolkit based on research from organizations in North Carolina, Chicago and Minnesota while adapted to the material conditions here in Milwaukee. The toolkit is designed so folks have the most autonomy and sovereignty in protecting their own communities.

“That is the only way we’re goin

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Expand Photo courtesy Comité Sin Fronteras Comité Sin Fronteras - Legal observer training Comité Sin Fronteras hosting legal observer training

g to be able to respond quickly and prevent detainments from happening,” Fernanda notes. “We’ve experienced multiple times where we’ve sent in verifiers and missed them and are there too late. Then we’re acting as direct service for the family of those who got detained when we could’ve shown up and prevented the detainment.”

ICE Hotline

One major thing CSF has done is expand its ICE hotline to encompass multiple languages and be available statewide. CSF member Jennie elaborates, “We realized that there needs to be another help line for when someone gets abducted. We were so hyper-focused on helping people as it happens but it’s a whole catastrophic event that doesn’t stop.”

Mutual aid for undocumented families, which might look like dropping off furniture or groceries, is carried out by folks other than those engaged in legal observing. CSF continues to help folks with DACA renewal free of charge as well. “DACA is like a subscription to the U.S. that keeps going up,” Fernanda jokes.

The group also began strategic outreach towards the Arab and Muslim communities also targeted by ICE activity. Organizations CSF is in touch with include the Muslim Women’s Coalition, the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Muslim Civic Foundation and Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center. “In the context of movement work in Milwaukee, we’ve really suffered from being very siloed and inwardly-focused and not building ties,” Al adds. “Arabs and Muslims are going to be targeted severely, particularly in the context of wars breaking out.”

Other organizations CSF has worked with include the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (MAARPR), Milwaukee Anti-War Committee (MAC), Milwaukee4Palestine, CODEPINK MKE, Milwaukee Turners, Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), Milwaukee Area Labor Council (MALC) and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

Expand Photo courtesy Comité Sin Fronteras Comité Sin Fronteras - ICE Abduction Sign A sign by Comité Sin Fronteras honoring a neighbor abducted by ICE near Fischberger's Variety in Riverwest

Al points to data around ICE activity showing that Wisconsin has been below the national average. “We’re mystified by that. We’re waiting for the other shoe to fall.” CSF anticipates that a surge in Milwaukee could happen once the construction of the new detention facility at 11925 W. Lake Park Drive is complete, which could be a matter of months. Fernanda affirms, “While we’re not seeing the active detainments happening, ICE is in Milwaukee and we know that. We’re ready for when that detention center is ready to be used. They will pile up that building, and we’ll need to respond as quickly as possible.”

CSF also has contended with people spreading false rumors about ICE activity on social media, an example being ICE renting hundreds of rooms in Downtown hotels. Misinformation like that can easily become a barrier for undocumented people in going out and doing things they need to do that day. Verifier training is crucial in helping folks distinguish the uniforms of federal agents so that ICE is not misidentified. In fact, CSF recently held verifier training for some 60 nonprofits statewide. “A lot of nonprofits could be targeted if an occupation happens, so they need to know what to do to protect their space,” Fernanda contends.

On 414 Day (April 14), CSF will organize an “Abolish ICE” picket outside the federal courthouse. They are also hosting “Baile Sin Fronteras” at Villa Arco (804 W. Greenfield Ave.) on April 24, raising funds for DACA renewal. Tickets are available here. Folks interested in getting involved with Comité Sin Fronteras may get in touch via Instagram.