Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,012 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,012 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

15,790 total deaths;

601 hospitalized patients, 95 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,012 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 767 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6,423 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,980 cases per day. In 2020, 1,235 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,898 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but eight added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,790 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 196 new confirmed cases reported and have been 332,303 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 163 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,429 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.