Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,013 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,013 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,105 total deaths;

455 hospitalized patients, 87 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,013 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 944 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,063 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,577 cases per day. In 2020, 715 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 840 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,105 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 205 new confirmed cases reported and have been 312,435 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 188 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.