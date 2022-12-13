Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,076 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,076 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

15,697 total deaths;

534 hospitalized patients, 78 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,076 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,026 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,946 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,689 cases per day. In 2020, 2,207 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,446 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,697 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 250 new confirmed cases reported and have been 329,230 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 229 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,417 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.