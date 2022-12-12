Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,077 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,077 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,686 total deaths;

505 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,077 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 982 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,415 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,479 cases per day. In 2020, 4,007 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,438 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,686 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 133 new confirmed cases reported and have been 328,987 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 224 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.