Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,225 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,225 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

15,624 total deaths;

533 hospitalized patients, 68 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,225 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 947 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,515 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,669 cases per day. In 2020, 4,939 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,106 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,624 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 301 new confirmed cases reported and have been 326,895 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 200 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,407 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.