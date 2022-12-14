Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,370 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,370 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,701 total deaths;

561 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,370 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,046 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,946 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,689 cases per day. In 2020, 3,491 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,347 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,701 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 322 new confirmed cases reported and have been 329,550 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 234 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,417 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.