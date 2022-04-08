Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,551 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,551 new cases

No new deaths, 1 total death added to system

12,823 total deaths;

157 hospitalized patients, 26 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,551 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 568 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,049 new cases, and a 7-day average of 760 cases per day. In 2020, 132 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 165 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and one death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,823. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 399 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,028 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 127 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,278 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.