Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,725 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,725 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

14,850 total deaths;

430 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,725 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,576 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 207 new cases, and a 7-day average of 140 cases per day. In 2020, 761 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 780 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but one added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,850 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 359 new confirmed cases reported and have been 296,845 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 332 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,334 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.