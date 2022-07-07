Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,796 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,796 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

14,836 total deaths;

416 hospitalized patients, 58 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,796 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,220 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 197 new cases, and a 7-day average of 83 cases per day. In 2020, 573 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 557 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but eight deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,836 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 323 new confirmed cases reported and have been 294,629 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 248 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,329 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.