Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,799 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,799 new cases

1 new death recorded, 9 added to state system

14,671 total deaths;

398 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,799 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,900 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 131 new cases, and a 7-day average of 135 cases per day. In 2020, 303 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 348 cases per day.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, but 9 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,671 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 404 new confirmed cases reported and have been 287,045 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 409 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,310 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.