Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,008 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,008 new cases

One new deaths recorded, six total added to state system

12,935 total deaths;

316 hospitalized patients, 46 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,008 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,925 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 538 new cases, and a 7-day average of 508 cases per day. In 2020, 167 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 295 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and six total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,935 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 395 new confirmed cases reported and have been 275,957 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 378 cases per day. None of the new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,290 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.