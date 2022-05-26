Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,032 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,032 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,584 total deaths;

368 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,032 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,823 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 277 new cases, and a 7-day average of 287 cases per day. In 2020, 500 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 433 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,584 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 359 new confirmed cases reported and have been 282,484 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 395 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,300 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.