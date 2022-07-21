Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,118 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,118 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

14,876 total deaths;

462 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,118 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,667 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 343 new cases, and a 7-day average of 241 cases per day. In 2020, 819 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 885 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, but four added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,876 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 393 new confirmed cases reported and have been 299,214 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 339 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,336 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.