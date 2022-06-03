Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,645 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,645 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

14,639 total deaths;

397 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,645 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,755 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 192 new cases, and a 7-day average of 145 cases per day. In 2020, 486 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 413 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 2 added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,639 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 576 new confirmed cases reported and have been 285,462 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 369 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,307 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.