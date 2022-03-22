Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 325 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

325 new cases

One new death, 5 deaths added to system

12,561 total deaths;

235 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 325 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 331 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 451 new cases, and a 7-day average of 476 cases per day. In 2020, 78 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 50 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and 5 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,561. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 50 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,611 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 51 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,223 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.